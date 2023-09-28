First TED AI 2023 Event Comes to San Francisco to Spotlight the Power and Impact of Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TED announces the much-anticipated arrival of TED AI 2023, coming to San Francisco, October 17-18, 2023. The two-day special event will feature TED Talks, panels and workshops with pioneers and trailblazers to better understand the profound implications of how artificial intelligence is about to transform our civilization, our industries, our institutions, our communities and cultures.

Co-hosted by Chris Anderson, Head of TED, and curated and organized by Sam and Walter De Brouwer in collaboration with TED, the special event will host attendees from around the world. San Francisco is home to many emerging AI technologies, and this event will bring together some of the brightest minds from across industries, academia, and communities to contemplate the future shaped by AI.

"Developments in AI these past 12 months have taken my breath away. It's clear we're in the early stages of one of the biggest tech transformations in history," said Chris Anderson, Head of TED. "TED has always been committed to showcasing the world's biggest innovations, and we see coverage of AI as the single most important part of our mission for the foreseeable future."

"So we couldn't be more excited for the first TEDAI event and our curation team, led by Walter and Sam De Brouwer, have deep immersion in this field, and have pulled together an astounding program," Anderson continued. "We'll be revealing next-level amazingness that's just around the corner. And also giving full voice to the skeptical and the worried. If you care about the future, please come join us."

Attendees will be treated to a full day of engaging TED Talks on October 17 at Herbst Theater, as luminaries and experts take the stage to unveil thought-provoking insights, diverse visions, and nuanced perspectives.

This will be followed by half a day of panels and workshops for deeper and more interactive conversations taking place on October 18 at Shack15.

TED AI 2023 along with the open source community is organizing an AI for Good Hackathon motivated by the use of AI to build creative, sustainable and social causes. More details for the event can be found at https://ai-event.ted.com/hackathon.

TED AI 2023 speakers and performers include:

Agnieszka Pilat, Agility Robotics

Andrew Ng, DeepLearning.AI, Landing AI, AI Fund

Aviv Regev, Genentech

Catherine Wood, Ark Invest

Cristóbal Valenzuela, Runway

Edo Liberty, Pinecone

Edward Saatchi, CEO, The Simulation

Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute

Gregory P. Dawson, Choreographer and AI Enthusiast in Dance

Harrison Chase, LongChain

Heather Meeker, OSS CapitalMachine Learning & Open Source Licensing Specialist

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI

Jim Fan, NVIDIA

Joon Sung Park, Ph.D. Student in Computer Science, Stanford University

Joy Buolamwini, Founder of the Algorithmic Justice League

KFlay, Musician

Liv Boeree, Poker Champion and Science Communicator

Max Sills, Midjourney

Max Tegmark, MIT Professor, Institute for AI and Fundamental Interactions and Center for Brains, Minds and Machines

Oak Felder, Music Producer and AI Composer

Phebe Vayanos, University of Southern California

Pelonomi Moiloa, Lelapa AI

Percy Liang, Stanford Center for Research on Foundation Models (CRFM) & Co-Founder, Together AI

Rajeev Ronanki, Lyric - Clarity in Motion

Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of LinkedIn | Co-Founder of Inflection AI | Partner at Greylock

Richard Socher, You.com

Robert Strong, Comedian and Magician

Sarah Guo, Conviction AI

Shane Legg, Co-Founder and Chief AGI Scientist, Google DeepMind

Stacy Spikes, MoviePass

Stephen Wolfram, Wolfram Research

Thomas Wolf, Hugging Face

Walter De Brouwer, Computational Linguist

Yohei Nakajima, BabyAGI

The TED AI 2023 team has created a number of ways for audiences to participate in and learn from this week's conference:

The TED AI 2023 team has partnered with a number of innovative organizations to support its mission and contribute to the idea exchange at TED AI 2023. This year's partners include PWC, Foley & Lardner, Intel, Arizona Commerce Authority, SHACK15 and Canopy.

About TED

TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives .

TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.

