Global Market Innovators (GMI) Welcomes Mike Hummel and Charles Layne to Advisory Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Innovators (GMI), the largest woman and minority-owned technology company headquartered in Arizona, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Mike Hummel and Charles Layne to its advisory team. As GMI continues to experience significant growth, these new team members reflect the company's commitment to strengthening governance and maintaining its position as an industry trailblazer.

Hummel and Layne's expertise bolsters GMI's full-service IT platform, prioritizing default security, not add-on services

Mike Hummel, the recently retired General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Salt River Project (SRP) with a distinguished 41-year career at SRP, is welcomed to GMI's Board of Advisors. During his tenure, Hummel oversaw SRP's financial excellence, electric system reliability, and customer service recognition by JD Power.

Hummel's leadership also drove SRP's adoption of renewable energy solutions, solidifying its commitment to sustainability. Hummel's involvement extended to industry and community boards, including the Electric Power Research Institute and the Large Public Power Council.

Charles Layne, a seasoned executive known for driving founder-owned and private equity-backed businesses to unprecedented growth, has joined GMI as a Strategic Advisor. Layne is an expert at helming SaaS, technology services, and software-enabled services and has grown and scaled such businesses time and again. His honors include Arizona Commerce Authority CEO of the Year and multiple ASU Sun Devil 100 awards.

A native of Arizona, Layne received his Bachelor of Science in marketing from Arizona State University and a global leadership certificate from the Thunderbird School of International Management. He also actively contributes to the community, serving on the boards of Lumistry and the non-profit STEP—Student Expedition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Hummel and Charles Layne to our advisory team," said GMI CEO Vicki Mayo. "Their extensive expertise and remarkable achievements in executive leadership roles make them invaluable additions to our company."

About Global Market Innovators (GMI):

Global Market Innovators (GMI) is the largest woman-owned and minority-led technology company headquartered in Arizona. Recognized as best in class, GMI offers a comprehensive range of fully managed IT services, including cybersecurity, compliance, procurement, collaboration, mobility and networking, cloud solutions, and more. Guided by a vision of infusing security into every facet of your business, GMI is your trusted partner with a relentless focus on your success. GMI is also a certified diversity supplier.

View original content:

SOURCE Global Market Innovators (GMI)