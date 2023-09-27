Fibocom Shines with Cutting-Edge 5G IoT Solutions at MWC Las Vegas 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, has exhibited at MWC Las Vegas 2023 at Booth #438 in West Hall. With unveiled Industry-leading 5G/AI/LTE/Smart wireless modules and solutions, Fibocom demonstrates innovations for the future city enabled by 5G technology.

Boosting Global 5G Scale Commercialization with Affordable 5G NR Light Modules

Fibocom launched its RedCap module series in the first half of 2023 and demonstrated the full portfolio at this event. Compliant with 3GPP R17 standard, Fibocom RedCap modules FG131 and FG132 series support 5G SA globally, featuring different regions and global versions. RedCap modules can deliver significant reductions in 5G terminal costs and power consumption. While inheriting the exceptional performance of 5G, it perfectly caters to the demands of high-speed and low-power IoT industries.

From the speed perspective, FG131 and FG132 can reach the maximum downlink peak at 226Mbps, and the maximum uplink peak at 121Mbps in a 5G SA network. Regarding form factor compatibility, the FG131 series is compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 6 modules and the FG132 series is compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 4 modules. All series can accelerate the large-scale commercialization of 5G IoT in multiple fields such as FWA, Smart Grid, and Industrial Automation.

In addition to RedCap modules, Fibocom exhibited the global version of edge-leading 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module FM190 for the world 5G IoT market. FM190 series is based on the Snapdragon X75 that complaints with the 3GPP R17 standard. Supporting Sub-6GHz and mmWave dual-connectivity, the FM190 series can reach the maximum downlink speed of up to 10Gbps and bring impressive cellular performance for fields like mobile broadband, FWA, enterprise 5G, and IIoT.

FG132-GL and FM190(W) both are capable of covering global mainstream frequency bands and gaining global mainstream certifications, which paves the way to 5G scale commercialization easily.

During the event, Fibocom also showcased the FM160-NA, highlighting its recent achievement of receiving certifications from all three major US carriers. It signifies FM160-NA's ability to provide exceptional 5G connectivity services crossing the networks and strengthen mobile broadband applications with a top-tier 5G experience.

Catalyzing Computing Advancements through Fibocom's AI/Smart Modules

It's worth noting that Fibocom also exhibited several AI/Smart modules on-site.With the support of rich interfaces (MIPI/ USB/ UART/ SPI/ I2C), Fibocom's SC151 and SC126 modules are designed for applications like Robot, Industry PDA & Pad, PoC Radio, Smart Home, etc. Satisfying diverse demands, SC151 supports 5G NR Sub-6GHz, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Android 13 OS, while the SC126 is the 4G LTE module, supporting dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as Android 13 and Linux OS.

Powered by a high-performance graphics engine and Hexagon Vector Extensions (HVX) image processing tech, Fibocom's SC138 module enables smooth 4K video playing and multi-channel camera input with low power consumption. It's ideal for IVI (in-vehicle infotainment), Smart Retail, Industry Handhelds and Robotics.

Empowering Global AIoT Applications with Innovative Wireless Modules and Solutions

Fibocom unveiled its extensive empowerment through the AIoT industry for multiple applications like retail, asset tracking, in-home/industrial connectivity, IIoT, etc. The POS (point-of-sale) machine for the small/medium-sized business(SMB), is equipped with Fibocom LTE Cat 1 module MC116 providing a low-cost and highly functional Android-based solution. Embedded with Fibocom Cat 1 bis module L610, the tracker can be used for heavy vehicles fleet management and tracking. Equipping with Fibocom's CBRS-only module FM101-CG, the 4G router can boost the deployment of private LTE in various scenarios. The 5G Wi-Fi gateway and the 5G CPE integrated with Fibocom FG360 can provide stable 5G connectivity for multi-users.

Furthermore, Fibocom showcased the latest FWA solutions to speed up clients' verification processes. The 5G CPE/Mobile Hot Spot solutions are based on Fibocom's modules FG370/FG160. All of these solutions can elevate and refine the 5G experience to a whole new level.

"Fibocom is delighted to once again be a prominent presence at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas", said Ron Friedman, VP of the Americas Sales Department at Fibocom. "We're here to showcase our latest wireless modules and solutions that drive the global 5G scale commercialization to next level. It's a real pleasure to engage with all customers and ecosystem partners and illustrate how 5G innovations empower a connected and progressive tomorrow."

The exhibition continues in Las Vegas, welcome to visit Fibocom at Booth #W438 and meet up with our experts to explore more!

