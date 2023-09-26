RealTruck donates $50,000 to Travis Kelce's 87 & Running foundation and launches Ultimate Tailgating Truck Giveaway

Aftermarket truck parts company sponsors charity event with tricked-out Tundra sweeps

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts announces the Ultimate Tailgating Truck Giveaway, whereby a passionate football fan can win a customized Toyota Tundra, perfectly accessorized for Game Day. The sweepstakes was announced at Travis Kelce's first-ever Car Jam event in Kansas City on September 22, which RealTruck sponsored. Kansas City Firefighter Craig Cummings presented a $50,000 check at Kelce Car Jam on behalf of RealTruck in support of Kelce's 87 & Running foundation. His foundation empowers disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.

"Thanks to RealTruck for sponsoring Kelce Car Jam and generously donating $50,000 to the 87 & Running Foundation to help us continue to empower our kids," said Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. (PRNewswire)

"Thanks to RealTruck for sponsoring Kelce Car Jam and generously donating $50,000 to the 87 & Running Foundation to help us continue to empower our kids," said Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. "I can't wait for the Ultimate Tailgating Truck Giveaway to see what RealTruck comes up with for the lucky winner."

In support of Kelce Car Jam, 87 & Running partnered with Operation Breakthrough and MindDrive to teach over 50 high school students about fabrication, welding, electric vehicle design, engineering and auto restoration skills. The students built an electric muscle car which was on display at Car Jam.

Cummings, who spends his free time mentoring at-risk youth in Kansas City, was gifted by Kelce with a customized tailgating truck last year as part of "The Trucket List," a life-changing initiative celebrating hometown heroes. Now Kelce, Cummings and RealTruck are paying it forward.

The Ultimate Tailgating Truck Giveaway runs through November 2, and anyone can enter to win at realtruck.com/win. Among many of the high-value features added to this Toyota Tundra, RealTruck has included a RetraxPro XR, a ProComp 2.5" Lift Kit, a Rhino Rack Pioneer Platform Rack Kit and more. Sweepstakes details are available online. Some restrictions apply.

"We're proud to team up with Travis again for the Kelce Car Jam to provide resources to support young people in underserved communities," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. "Working with Travis, we look forward to giving away the Ultimate Tailgating Truck this fall and building on Craig Cummings' legacy as the first person to receive a truck that matched his passion for his favorite football team."

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and digital destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 associates across 47 locations throughout North America, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 630 patents and growing. RealTruck's extensive product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories. The company's omni-channel approach makes it easy for people to find the right products to transform their vehicle, gain expert advice, and secure professional installation whether they're shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships who sell their products. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

Media Contact:

Aditi Harsh

Tombras

aharsh@tombras.com

865.385.4710

RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts announces the Ultimate Tailgating Truck Giveaway, whereby a passionate football fan can win a customized Toyota Tundra, perfectly accessorized for Game Day. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealTruck