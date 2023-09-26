Modak Nabu™ 3.1 Empowers with No-Code FileOps

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced the release of Modak Nabu™ 3.1, an integrated modern data orchestration platform that provides a one-stop solution for all data engineering needs. Modak Nabu™ is deployed at some of the largest Life Science and Healthcare Insurance enterprises, accelerating their Cloud 3.0 multi-hybrid cloud strategies by 4x.

In today's data landscape, most digital transformation initiatives involve handling and managing data from file systems and multi-cloud object stores. Traditionally data engineers write complex code to manage these file operations which takes a lot of time. This slows down the speed of an organization's digital transformation initiatives. Organizations need a low-code/no-code approach to better perform these file operations.

Modak Nabu™ 3.1 with the revolutionary FileOps functionality provides an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for creating pipelines that handle frequently performed file operations such as - file copy, encryption/decryption, file format conversion, compression/decompression, and merging of files.

"At terabyte and petabyte scale, organizations struggle to integrate data from various cloud object stores and file-based systems for their digital transformation and GenAI initiatives," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder at Modak. "Modak Nabu's powerful FileOps feature will drastically reduce the complexity to execute file operations successfully and will enhance the productivity of data engineers and increase the velocity of enterprise analytics use cases."

Modak Nabu™ will empower enterprises to jumpstart their data transformation journey and provide competitive differentiation from enhanced features that include:

FileOps: Intuitive drag-and-drop functionality for creating pipelines that handle frequently performed file operations to manage files at petabyte scale from multiple data sources.

Dataflow Studio : Graphical user interface for creating end-to-end dataflows for analytics use cases.

Automated data pipelines across cloud providers: Simplifies the process of onboarding data from a variety of sources to different cloud environments.

Workspaces: Increases productivity of data teams by providing a collaborative environment for planning, executing, and monitoring data products.

Multi-tenancy : Meets enterprise data governance requirements by providing fine-grained access control.

Data observability and quality: Proactive approach monitors the health of data pipeline metrics.

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company dedicated to empowering enterprises in effectively managing and harnessing their data landscape. Modak offers a technology and cloud-agnostic approach to customer datafication initiatives. Leveraging machine learning (ML) techniques, Modak revolutionizes the way both structured and unstructured data is processed, utilized, and shared.

Modak has led multiple customers in reducing their time to value by 5x through Modak's unique combination of data accelerators, deep data engineering expertise, and delivery methodology to enable multi-year digital transformation. To learn more visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

