A Glimpse Into the Central Nervous System Wins the 13th Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition

With the potential to better understand neurodevelopmental disorders, this year's Nikon Small World in Motion winning video has universal applications

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of the 13th annual Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition. This year's first place prize was awarded to Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin for his 48-hour time-lapse video of developing neurons connecting to the opposite side of the central nervous system in a chick embryo. Developed at the University of Zurich, Dumoulin's video plays a significant role in understanding the potential deviations in neurodevelopmental disorders that occur in the central nervous system, such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia.

Neurons are responsible for carrying information throughout the human body. They are connected with long extensions known as axons and these axons traverse the nervous system before eventually forming synapses. Dumoulin's video showcases these lengthy axons projecting across the midline, which serves as a boundary between the two hemispheres of the central nervous system. In neurological disorders, axons are impaired and unable to make their intended journeys.

"My research focuses on investigating the developmental processes of neurons in chick and mouse embryos," said Dumoulin. "By studying these organisms, I aim to enhance our comprehension of how the nervous system functions and identify potential factors contributing to neurodevelopmental disorders."

He went on to say, "The nervous system is an immensely complex and intricate system composed of a myriad of units that are connected to one another. In this video, we see single units and how they behave."

To capture the video, Dumoulin applied a new imaging method to visualize the live transfer of information from cells. "The biggest challenge was to discover a feasible method to access these neurons and capture images over an extended period of time," said Dumoulin. "A combination of precise dissection skills and adapted microscopy techniques proved to be the key."

In Dumoulin's eyes, the competition provides an opportunity to share his research efforts and passion for microscopy with the world, "I wanted to share these mesmerizing developing neurons with the public. To me, that's the essence of this competition, highlighting the beauty of nature through the lens of scientific research."

Eric Flem, Senior Manager, CRM and Communications at Nikon Instruments, could not agree more. "For nearly half a century, we've received awe-inspiring entries that are not only visually stunning but scientifically groundbreaking," said Flem. "This year's winning video is no different; while beautiful, Dumoulin's entry can carry significant meaning for the advancement of potential treatments for neurodevelopmental diseases."

Second place was awarded to Fabian J. Weston with Protist Lab Films for his video of blood flow in the tail fin of a small fish. To capture the video, Weston worked with a live organism on a 1 mm deep slide and administered filtered sample water with oxygen throughout the filming process.

Third place was awarded to Nell Saunders with the Institut Pasteur for her video of human cells fusing and dying upon infection by SARS-CoV-2.

The 2023 judging panel included:

Ed Cara , Science and Health Reporter at Gizmodo

James Cutmore , Picture Editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine

Dr. Gary Laevsky , Director of the Confocal Imaging Facility at Princeton University

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz , Research Scientist at Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Dr. Clare Waterman , Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

For additional information, please visit www.nikonsmallworld.com , or follow the conversation on Facebook , Twitter @NikonSmallWorld and Instagram @NikonInstruments .

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

1st Place

Dr. Alexandre Dumoulin

University of Zurich

Department of Molecular Life Sciences

Zurich, Switzerland

48-hour time-lapse of developing neurons connecting the opposite side of the central nervous system in a chick embryo

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Fabian J. Weston

Protist Lab Films

Pennant Hills, New South Wales, Australia

Blood flow in the tail fin of a small fish

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Nell Saunders

Institut Pasteur

Department of Virology

Paris, France

Human cells fuse and die upon infection by SARS-CoV-2

Holotomography

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Benedikt Pleyer

Kirchberg, Bavaria, Germany

Pond creatures (in order of appearance): Hydra, Volvox, Daphnia, Spirostomum, Synura, Hydra

Darkfield

2.5X - 3.5X (Objective Lens Magnifications)

5th Place

Dr. Michael Weber

Georg-August-University Göttingen

Multiscale Biology

Göttingen, Niedersachsen, Germany

The beating heart of a 5-day-old zebrafish

Light Sheet

20x (Objective Lens Magnifications)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

HM

Álmos Becz

Eötvös Loránd Tudományegyetem

Szigetszentmiklós, Hungary

Prostoma sp. attacking prey

Polarized Light

4X -10X (Objective Lens Magnifications)

HM

Taylor Bell

Gustometry + SF Micro Society

Norwalk, Connecticut, USA

Potato starch gelatinization (microscopic depiction of the culinary technique of sauce thickening)

Interference Contrast

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Robert Berdan

Science & Art

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Single celled ciliates (Nassulids)

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

John-Oliver Dum

Medienbunker Produktion

Bendorf, Rheinland Pfalz, Germany

Goldeyefly (Chrysops relictus) cleaning its proboscis after a blood meal

Reflected Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Pau Guillamat, Dr. Stephen Decamp & Prof. Dr. Zvonimir Dogic

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC)

Department of Integrative Cell and Tissue Dynamics

Barcelona, Spain

Active gel composed of fluorescent microtubules and kinesin motor proteins

Fluorescence

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Blake Hernandez

University of Pennsylvania

Department of Bioengineering

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Cell division in an early mouse embryo. Chromosomes (blue) and centromeres (orange) are labeled.

Confocal

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Bre Hewitt

Drexel University

Department of Biology

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Fibroblast migrating through 3D cell derived matrix marking the actin cytoskeleton and nucleus

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu

Baylor College of Medicine

Department of Integrative Physiology and Department of Education, Innovation and Technology

Houston, Texas, USA

Vasculature in the adult mouse eye

Light Sheet

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Akanksha Jain

ETH Zurich

Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering (D-BSSE)

Basel, Switzerland

A human brain organoid imaged every half an hour, for one week, showing lumen morphogenesis and emergence of forebrain progenitors and neurons

Light Sheet

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Linda Veronique Kazandjian

Munich, Bayern, Germany

A dense culture of a freshwater ciliate (Spirostomum sp.) commonly found in ponds and lakes

Polarized Light

10X and 20X (Objective Lens Magnifications)

HM

Martin Kaae Kristiansen

My Microscopic World

Aalborg, Nordjylland, Denmark

A tardigrade (Milnesium) with visible muscle fibers

Polarized Light

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Jay McClellan

Saranac, Michigan, USA

Thin-film interference colors from naturally-occurring oxidation on pahoehoe lava

Image Stacking

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Alvaro Migotto

Centro de Biologia Marinha

São Sebastião, São Paulo, Brazil

Syllid worm with sections packed with gametes, each of which break off and release eggs or sperm in the water

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Andrew Moore

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Endoplasmic reticulum (ER) dynamics in a cultured animal cell

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Eric Peterman

University of Washington

Department of Biology

Seattle, Washington, USA

Immune cell response to a scratch in the zebrafish epidermis

Confocal

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Benedikt Pleyer

Kirchberg, Bavaria, Germany

Bioluminescent crustaceans. When threatened they release a cloud of bluish glowing substance to fend off attackers.

Darkfield

1.5X - 2.5X (Objective Lens Magnifications)

HM

Sebastian Sparenga

McCrone Research Institute

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Cholesteryl acetate recrystallizing from a melt

Polarized Light

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Bacteria colonies (Lactobacillus paracasei)

Image Stacking

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Bell animalcules (Vorticella) seen through an original Leeuwenhoek microscope

Brightfield

266X

HM

Dr. Jubina Balan Venghateri

Weizmann Institute of Science

Department of Immunology and Regenerative Biology

Rehovot, Israel

Human lung cancer cells dividing

Phase Contrast

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Melanie White & Jianxiong Wang

University of Queensland

Institute for Molecular Bioscience

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Early nervous system formation in a quail embryo, resulting in the development of the brain and spinal cord

Confocal, Fluorescence

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Joost Willemse, Dr. Maurijn van der Zee, Shixiong Cheng & Gerda Lamers

Leiden University

Microscopy Department

Leiden, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Depth encoded embryonal development of a red flour beetle (Tribolium castaneum)

Confocal

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Yen Fook Chew

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

Zooplankton (Simocephalus sp.) releasing their young. Compilation video of six different specimens.

Darkfield

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Yen Fook Chew

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

Copulating water fleas (Daphnia pulex)

Darkfield

2X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HM

Dr. Zhigang Zheng

Zhuhai Photographers Association

Zhuhai, GuangDong, China

The birth of a caterpillar

Brightfield

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

