IRIS Software Group names Alys Reynders Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS industry veteran with more than 25 years of transformative marketing experience joins company to drive global expansion

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy, HCM and education solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Alys Reynders as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than 20 years of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience in the company's three core vertical markets, Reynders brings transformative global marketing expertise to support IRIS' worldwide expansion.

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS Software Group says, "We take great pride in our talent, and I am absolutely thrilled Alys has joined the IRIS family. Her high energy, relevant expertise and impressive track record of global marketing success are crucial as we expand rapidly into the US market, and continuously innovate our product suite for customers around the world."

A four-time CMO in the enterprise software sector, Reynders is responsible for delivering IRIS' global marketing vision and impact, initially focused on go-to-market strategy, transformative digital marketing and sales, as well as global brand awareness. She joins IRIS from executive leadership roles within highly acquisitive, private equity-backed SaaS companies. Her experience spans product marketing, digital growth and demand programmes, corporate communications and brand strategy for high growth software companies.

Reynders also brings exceptional sector expertise from serving as CMO at D2L, a SaaS platform in the education sector; human capital management knowledge from Salary.com and PeopleFluent; and financial software experience from Geac.

Alys Reynders-Scott, Chief Marketing Officer, IRIS Software Group comments, "I am incredibly excited to join IRIS. This is an experienced and engaged team led from the top with precision and passion, and I look forward to being a strong contributor in this next chapter of growth."

Reynders will report to the CEO and will spend time in both the UK and US.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media inquiries

For all media inquiries, please contact:

North America: Melanie Janisse| iris@articulatecomms.com | +1 212 255 1198

UK: Emma Lawton | IRIS@octopusgrp.com | +44 7539 713 763

View original content:

SOURCE IRIS Software Group