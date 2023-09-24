McLaren F1 Team Continues Impressive Podium Streak with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's Second- and Third-Place Finishes in OKX Stealth Mode Livery at Japan Grand Prix

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri today secured second- and third-place finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix with the MCL60 F1 cars sporting the Stealth Mode livery, co-designed by McLaren and OKX, a leading Web3 technology company and the Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. This follows Lando Norris' thrilling second-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix on September 17.

McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri competed in the MCL60 race car with the Stealth Mode livery at both the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix (September 15-17) and the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix (September 22-24).

The livery, which features a sleek and understated design with black accents contrasting the team's classic papaya trim, represents the shared commitment of McLaren and OKX to strive for excellence while embracing change and innovation. The MCL60 created a visual spectacle on the Suzuka International Racing Course, featuring the words 'Accelerating Web3' on its rear wing.

McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris said: "Another amazing day for us. A P2 and a P3, the team did an amazing job and I'm very proud of the steps forward we're making every weekend. We're getting there. The pace was extremely strong today. We're not close to Max but we're not miles away either, so it was a very good day and I'm very happy. Congratulations to Oscar, his first podium in Formula One, our first double podium together. We've had two great performances running in the OKX Stealth Mode livery so it's a brilliant moment for us."

McLaren F1 Team driver Oscar Piastri said: "This feels pretty special, and I'll remember it for a long, long time. I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity. Not many people get to have an F1 podium, and I've managed it in my first season, so thank you very much team. It wasn't my best race ever, but it was enough to get a trophy. Our pace was strong, and I think in the second half of the race I got more into a rhythm. I'm super-happy and very excited to try and get some more."

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "The whole McLaren F1 team did an incredible job tonight, and we're thrilled to see Oscar and Lando back on the podium again so soon after Singapore. The MCL60 in OKX Stealth Mode looked amazing on the track here in Suzuka, and we can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds for McLaren."

The OKX Stealth Mode MCL60 was revealed at an exclusive media event in Singapore on September 13, attended by OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and McLaren F1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and McLaren Racing Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, Matt Dennington.

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

