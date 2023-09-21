Sarasota Memorial Celebrates Major Milestone for Robotic Surgery Program

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System celebrated its 15,000th surgery utilizing da Vinci robots at its Sarasota, Florida campus today, a medical milestone that has helped Suncoast patients achieve better outcomes with minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Sarasota Memorial's robotics team offers a complete range of minimally invasive and specialty procedures in Florida .

In the 1990s, surgeons at SMH helped pioneer robotic surgery, participating in clinical trials that would shape the technology, protocols and training for surgeons across the globe. In 2006, SMH deployed the first commercially available da Vinci surgical robot in Florida, and has remained on the forefront of minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques ever since.

"Robotic surgery is part of Sarasota Memorial's commitment to providing top-of-the-line care, allowing our patients access to emerging technologies," said Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD, who was one of the first three surgeons to complete training and begin using Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgical system at SMH. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to be trained in the latest robotics techniques, and we can now celebrate 15,000 procedures helping our patients."

About Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida's greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 1 million patient visits each year across its 2 hospital campuses, freestanding ER, and network of outpatient care centers. Its flagship 901-bed Sarasota hospital has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's best, with superior patient outcomes and comprehensive network of outpatient. The public health system opened its second acute-care hospital, SMH-Venice, in November 2021 to serve the growing south Sarasota County region. For information, visit smh.com.

