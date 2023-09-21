Rasa is Proud to Announce Its Premier Partnership at Chatbot Summit ExCeL London 2023

Charting the course for a new era of conversational AI, Rasa is set to unveil its latest innovations around Generative AI and safely leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) to build outstanding conversational experiences.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasa, a leader in Conversational AI technology, is pleased to announce its Premier Platinum partnership with Chatbot Summit for its 7th international edition of the event, taking place at the ICC ExCeL London on 11-12 October 2023.

Rasa is excited to join Chatbot Summit's ecosystem and partner with Sunrize to help accelerate the adoption of Conversational & Generative AI together.

Rasa is at the forefront pioneering the way for next-level conversational AI assistants, enabling enterprises to create adaptive brand experiences for their customers by handling conversations fluently and with more resilience than ever before. Rasa is designed to provide you with the best of both worlds: superior dialogue management that remains firmly aligned with pre-defined business logic for maximum reliability and security, and at the same time offering maximum ease of use during the AI assistant building process. All this is possible by leveraging LLMs at the core of its platform so you can provide a truly elevated conversational customer experience.

Rasa's CTO & Co-founder Dr. Alan Nichol and Chief Customer Officer, Patrick Viau, have invited Deutsche Telekom to join them on stage to talk about how Rasa is working with Telekom to create smart AI assistants and to share Rasa's vision on the future of how generative AI is shaping customer interactions. Also, don't miss another session with Dr. Alan Nichol on "The new Rasa Platform: Low-code and pro-code development of LLM-native, reliable assistants".

"We are excited to be partnering with the Chatbot Summit at such a monumental time in the industry and to be unveiling Rasa's game-changing product innovation at the event!" Patrick Viau, Chief Customer Officer

Stop by booth A600 to:

Hear more about Rasa's big product announcement

Learn how Rasa helps you to create intuitive customer experiences

Share your thoughts, ask your questions, and meet with Rasa experts

About Rasa



Rasa is the leading open generative conversational AI platform to build and deliver next-level AI assistants. With Rasa, brands can leverage the power of generative AI to create adaptive brand experiences for their users. By automating processes, improving customer satisfaction, and gathering valuable insights, Rasa enables brands to create exceptional customer interactions while reducing costs. Trusted by startups to Fortune 500 companies, Rasa ensures data privacy, security, and scalability for enterprises of all sizes. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Basis Set Ventures. www.rasa.com

About Chatbot Summit | The Home of World-Leading Bots



Following the success of previous editions held in Berlin, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo, which collectively connected over 10,000 leaders in Generative and Conversational AI, Chatbot Summit has chosen ExCeL London as its new home, with the support of London & Partners and Visit Britain.

This eagerly awaited event is set to take place at the ExCeL Capital Suite, drawing in over 1,000 leaders who will gather to learn, connect, collaborate, and collectively shape the market and set the tone for our future.

To learn more about Chatbot Summit, please visit our website at www.chatbotsummit.com

