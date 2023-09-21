HawkEye 360 Announces RFIQ Product for a Deeper Look at RF Activity Using an Industry-Leading Range of Radio Spectrum

New flexible collection options unlock valuable insight into the RF spectrum for a wide range of mission applications

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today its RFIQ™ product which introduces flexible spectrum collection options. Customers can use RFIQ unprocessed in-phase and quadrature (I/Q) data to analyze signal characteristics or survey RF activity over large regions of the Earth. HawkEye 360 collects the broadest range of RF frequencies among commercial RF sensing satellite operators, with coverage as low as 70 MHz and as high as 18 GHz.

"Our RFIQ product, combined with new collection modes and commercially available analytics tools, unlocks valuable insights into the RF spectrum across a country-wide footprint, giving our customers the ability to analyze a wide range of signals important to their mission," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer for HawkEye 360. "RFIQ provides the ultimate flexibility and insight into RF activities that our customers around the world require."

With RFIQ, customers gain access to a detailed spectral data set that supplements other collection approaches and improves their understanding of spectrum activity in regions of interest. Customers can optimize collections for specific needs, such as detecting and geolocating known emitters or discovering new signals within a wider spectral bandwidth. HawkEye 360 can collect signals across the VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X, and Ku-Band frequencies.

RFIQ data is derived from HawkEye 360's RF sensing constellation of satellites, which fly synchronously in clusters of three, enabling broad regional coverage and high geolocation accuracy. HawkEye 360 currently operates 21 satellites and is continuing to expand the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF intelligence, with two more clusters expected to launch this Fall 2023 into a mid-latitude orbit.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing global knowledge of human activity and trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals from 70 MHz to 18 GHz. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of adversarial activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

