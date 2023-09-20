Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of its Customer Awards Program

Blackstone, J.P. Morgan, Nationwide, Resolution Life US & Transamerica Among Firms that Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Client Awards at Clearwater Connect 2023. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams, and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, transformations and more with Clearwater's award-winning investment accounting platform.

"Gathering under the banner of innovation in investment accounting, this year's Clearwater Award recipients exemplify the pursuit of excellence and demonstrate what is possible when we unite in purpose to become better together," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Today we celebrate not only their personal accomplishments, but a vibrant global community of innovators setting industry trends, breaking barriers, and achieving unparalleled success."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Connect 2023 Client Awards are:

POWER USER

Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for their expert-level knowledge using Clearwater's technology. These power users adopt new feature functionalities as they are released and use the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

Jon Williams , Assistant Controller, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Stacy Crook , Principal and Director of Investment Accounting, Asset Allocation & Management Company

TRAILBLAZER

Clearwater is honoring this firm for taking a leap in their business and adopting cloud and SaaS technology for investment operations. This winner has defined a new path for their organization, demonstrating their ability to lead through example.

Global Atlantic Financial Group

GROWTH ENABLER

Clearwater is honoring these firms for demonstrating that rapid growth of AUM doesn't slow or stop their progress. They are recognized for turning their invest-ops team into a growth enabler.

J.P. Morgan

Prosperity Life Group

MVP

Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for demonstrating their passion for investment accounting while ensuring reporting, compliance, and risk are managed in a thorough, comprehensive manner.

Rohit Sood , Head of Investment Accounting & Finance Services, Arch Capital Group

Merihan Tynan, Chief Compliance Officer at Cove Street Capital

Josh Kopechek , Sr. Director, Technology & Transformation, Nationwide

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Clearwater is honoring this firm for turning their operations into a fast-paced, high-quality engine, while running a lean, efficient team.

Resolution Life US

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS

Clearwater is honoring these firms for driving successful solutions to market while enabling clients to scale and grow quickly.

Blackstone

Transamerica

