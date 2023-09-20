The Brattle Group Welcomes David W. Prager as Principal and Co-Leader of its Bankruptcy & Restructuring Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed David W. Prager as a Principal and Co-Leader of its Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. Based in Brattle's New York office, Mr. Prager brings over two decades of experience as a financial advisor, restructuring consultant, and expert witness in complex commercial litigations. To learn more about Mr. Prager, see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/david-w-prager/.

David W. Prager | Principal & Practice Co-Leader: Bankruptcy & Restructuring | The Brattle Group (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to expand the firm's bankruptcy and restructuring capabilities, David will be a tremendous asset to our clients, enhancing both our testimonial and advisory capabilities," said Brattle President & Principal Dr. Torben Voetmann. "With his breadth of experience working on contentious, high-profile disputes, David is a wonderful addition to the Brattle Bankruptcy and Restructuring team and our firm more broadly."

Mr. Prager specializes in bankruptcy and restructuring matters and corporate value and solvency disputes. He has consulted on or testified in a number of high-profile bankruptcies and restructurings, including those of Enron, Lehman Brothers, Archegos, Adelphia, Energy Future Holdings, Puerto Rico, Detroit, Syncora, and Tribune. Topics of his services have included formulations of reorganization plans, evaluations of value allocations and reasonableness of projections, and the resolution of complex capital structures.

As a financial advisor, Mr. Prager has supported both creditors and debtors in major corporate and municipal restructurings, and served in interim C-suite roles, including at The PMI Group and Syncora Guarantee. He also has expertise in fraudulent conveyance actions and forensic and trading investigations.

"Brattle's proven commitment to quality, incisiveness, and collaboration is a perfect match for the restructuring and testimonial services I provide in matters featuring a high degree of complexity," said Mr. Prager. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to solve complex financial restructurings, corporate valuation disputes, and related financial matters."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Prager was a Managing Director at a global financial and risk advisory firm. He previously focused on restructuring and complex financial litigations at a financial advisory firm.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group