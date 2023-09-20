BancTrust Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Martin W. Schubert as Senior Adviser to the CEO

BancTrust Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Martin W. Schubert as Senior Adviser to the CEO

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Investment Bank Limited (BancTrust), the London-based emerging markets investment bank, announced today that Martin W. Schubert, founder and Chairman of European InterAmerican Finance Corp., has stepped down from the company's board of directors effective September 1, 2023 and has been appointed as Senior Adviser to Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive of BancTrust.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (PRNewsfoto/BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank) (PRNewswire)

Martin Schubert will support the Chief Executive and other BancTrust executives by providing strategic advice on international business issues. He will support the company in engagements throughout Latin America and Africa.

Carlos Fuenmayor said, "I am delighted to have someone of Martin's experience as we continue to develop our business model".

Martin Schubert said, "I look forward to working more closely with Carlos and his team to help deepen the company's relationships in key markets".

The appointment has been approved by the company's Board Nominations and Governance Committee (BNGC), and his activities on behalf of BancTrust will be subject to conditions agreed with the BNGC.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based investment bank specialised in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

