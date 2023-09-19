NuZee Subsidiary Dripkit to Launch Two Single-Serve Pour-Overs for Texas-Based Merit Coffee Co.

Best-selling Lucem and Andino Leal blends in new Dripkit format will be available in mid-November

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE, $NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announced its subsidiary, Dripkit, is partnering with Texas-based coffee roaster, Merit Coffee Co., to produce two unique pour-overs. Merit Coffee's top-selling Lucem and Andino Leal will be available in Dripkit's single-serve packaging, and these formats will be launched in mid-November.

Dripkit provides an easy-to-use format that contains 17 grams of coffee and requires only a mug and hot water to make. A barista-quality coffee is ready in just two minutes.

"We continue to expand the footprint of our Dripkit product and are excited to welcome Merit Coffee to the NuZee family of partners. Dripkit provides an excellent and sustainable solution for coffee lovers everywhere and we are thrilled to reach even more consumers with this new partnership," commented Ilana Kruger, Dripkit Founder and CEO.

"Our coffee drinkers love our farm-to-cup blends, and we are excited that they will be able to drink them in the convenient new Dripkit format," stated Charlie Paulette, Merit Coffee.

Merit Coffee, a premium Texas-based coffee roaster that is turning 15 next year, joins an esteemed line of Dripkit roasting partners. To learn more about Dripkit, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About Merit Coffee Co.

Established in 2009, the Merit Coffee Co. team travels to Central/South America and Africa, finding the best quality coffee there is, and works directly with the farmers. The coffee gets shipped to Texas where it is roasted on a 45 and 25kg Probat roaster, custom built for Merit in Germany. Merit takes responsibility for the quality of coffee in your cup very seriously, as well as creating an environment where you can enjoy that coffee, get some work done, connect with friends, or even escape the busyness of life for a bit. Its cafes are focused on the local community and neighborhoods that they are in.

With sourcing and roasting done, the responsibility then falls on Merit's baristas shoulders to brew. The company's baristas are amazing and approachable coffee professionals who love learning names, what your favorite drink is, and finding out how that job interview went last week – all while crafting a delicious cup of coffee that was sourced, roasted and brewed for you.

About Dripkit

Founded in 2017 by Ilana Kruger, Dripkit offers single serve pour over coffee formats on a large scale to combine convenience and quality. Partnering with community focused and ethically sourced specialty roasters Rival Bros. Coffee, the Rival Bros. Dripkit packs produce a 10oz cup of coffee, using 17g of roasted and ground coffee without the prep or cleanup of a traditional pour over. The just-add-water format enables consumers to brew the perfect cup of coffee in two minutes and enjoy freshly roasted specialty coffee on-the-go, sans equipment, and without the mess. To learn more, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE, $NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

