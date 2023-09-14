Media.Monks Revolutionizes the Fan Experience With Software-Defined Production and AI

Driven by advances in technology from Adobe, Amazon Web Services and NVIDIA, this disruptive innovation moves Media.Monks' broadcast systems into a new arena

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media.Monks, the purely digital operating brand of S4Capital plc, is announcing an AI offering that will infuse machine learning into its software-defined production solution to deliver fans hyper-personalized content across new media formats. Media.Monks will share more details alongside NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services on stage at the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) from 15 – 18 September in Amsterdam, NL.

The proprietary system utilizes AI and machine learning to select highlights from live broadcasts and more effectively distribute custom content highlights to tailored, interest-based audiences.

"Our goal is to deliver a more personalized experience for consumers and brands as efficiently as possible," said Lewis Smithingham, SVP of Innovation at Media.Monks. "Fans are increasingly craving personalized content they can watch on non-linear channels, so we're using the latest GPUs, networking technologies and software platforms from NVIDIA and AWS to build upon our next-generation broadcasting solution and deliver the content people most want to watch."

"The future of broadcast is AI-powered and software-defined," said Bob Pette, Vice President and General Manager of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Media.Monks will help deliver a more engaging and personalized experience for brands and consumers."

By eliminating the need for single-use broadcast appliances, Media.Monks' software-defined production system provides limitless versatility to meet the ever-changing demands of multi-format delivery to new media forms, screens and platforms.

The Excellence in Sustainability Award -winning workflow significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions commonly associated with live broadcast production workflows.

Available immediately as a production, consulting and integration service, software-defined production increases reliability through cloud redundancy and distributed global staffing––and slashes costs from traditional broadcast set-ups by an estimated 50% or more.

The system can be efficiently cloud-deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a standard or edge ecosystem, or deployed locally to allow a nimble crew to capture live content on-site for distribution to remote teams.

Livestreaming multi-camera shows at up to 5K 60fps, and at speeds of 50Mbps or greater from event locations to viewers globally, is made possible by collaborations with pioneering companies including Adobe, AWS, Central Control, Frame.io, NVIDIA, RED Digital Cinema, The Switch and Vizrt.

Media.Monks will join their collaborators on stage and share practical takeaways for next-generation broadcasting and the future of immersive media during three sessions at IBC 2023.

16 September 2023 , 10:00-10:45 | "How to approach AI and gain a competitive edge" | Join Media.Monks, Peacock TV, and mireality for a discussion on experimentation in AI and practical use-cases for the now.

16 September 2023 , 14:30-15:15 | " | " Tuned Into Tomorrow: Software-defined broadcast " | Join Media.Monks, AWS and NVIDIA in this panel, where we will explore the foundations of true software-defined broadcast infrastructure and the creative workflows that it enables.

18 September; 13:00-13:30 | "Is in-game advertising a game-changer?" | Join Media.Monks, EA Games, Activision Blizzard Media and Omdia for a conversation on the opportunities for in-game advertising and how the industry's key players are leveraging streaming services to reach gamers and promote their products.

