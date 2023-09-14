Huawei's Barcelona Launch event: A New Era of Stylish, Health-Focused, and Sport-Ready Wearables

BARCELONA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today held its landmark "Wearable Strategy and New Product Launch" event in Barcelona, unveiling their next step into the wearables industry with its "Fashion Forward" proposition, taking integration between technology and fashion to the next level.

With the proposition, Huawei unveils the ambition to revolutionise the wearables industry by seamlessly fusing cutting-edge technology, fashion-forward design, and user-centric health features, thereby setting new standards and empowering users with the ultimate wrist companion for a modern lifestyle.

During the launch, Huawei presented a suite of upcoming innovative and cutting-edge devices, including HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 – the newest addition to the popular smartwatch series, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 high-fidelity TWS earbuds, stylish and comfortable HUAWEI Eyewear 2 smart glasses, the high-end HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Gold Edition sporting Huawei's the first gold smartwatch, as well as the HUAWEI PaperMatte tablets that eliminate 97% light interference and bring a paper-like reading and writing experience.

Huawei's Ambition to Elevate Design, Health and Sport Experience

Huawei aims to empower users to personalise their health and sports journey without compromising style. This marks the new beginnings for the brand's wearables business, as in the future, it will integrate its three major competitive advantages: breakthrough hardware detection technology, newly upgraded software algorithm platform, and more comprehensive digital health services.

Drawing from a decade of expertise in innovative technology, unique aesthetics, and premium craftsmanship, Huawei is setting new industry benchmarks. Huawei's presence in the high-end wearables market internationally, and forge global ecosystem partnerships to deliver personalized sports and healthy lifestyle experiences to consumers worldwide. Since entering the wearables sector 10 years ago, Huawei has been a trailblazer in sports health monitoring, solving industry challenges in battery life, measurement precision, and comfort.

On design, Huawei is committed to purposeful design, continuously evolve to incorporate innovative materials and offering a plethora of personalisation options, making each wearable a statement piece that complements the user's unique style. Meanwhile, Huawei has consistently elevated the wrist experience through high-end, durable materials and expanded personalisation options.

With health, Huawei understands that well-being is a 24/7 commitment, and dedicates to constantly innovate to grant users greater control over their health. This is evident in Huawei's pioneering efforts in offering comprehensive health management features, made possible through collaborations with academic and industry partners, ensuring that the health data users receive is not just accurate but actionable.

Lastly, Huawei brings increasing accessibility to sports and fitness. Whether you're a professional athlete or someone who's just starting their fitness journey, Huawei's wearables are designed to make staying active approachable and enjoyable. With pioneering features such as HUAWEI TruSportTM science-based system, Huawei has turned wearables into personal coach right on your wrist.

Next generation wearables and tablets debuts

Huawei strategic pivot begins with launch of the stylish flagship HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Gold Edition, and brand-new flagship TWS earbuds HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3, a series of smart devices that sets a new paradigm in wearable aesthetics.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series is the latest generation of the WATCH GT flagship series that introduces elevated design features with powerful health and fitness functionalities. Launched with 46mm and 41mm sizes, the new flagships takes a bold Fashion Forward step up from classic GT Series designs, introducing inventive design elements while retaining the modern geometric aesthetics of its predecessors.

It also transforms the smartwatch fitness experience, introducing an improved Activity Rings, debut of the all-new Stay Fit app, and upgraded GNSS tracking, all made better with the new TruSeen™ 5.5+ that brings AI-powered accuracy to health measurement, inspiring you towards a better, fitter self.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Gold Edition is Huawei's first-ever gold smartwatch. Embodying what it means to reach Huawei's fullest potential, it comes with a gold bezel and a gold crown with 3D trapezoidal patterns carved through the diamond-cut engraving process, as well as a gold PVD titanium strap with adjustable butterfly buckle, presenting a layered and unique visual effect which gives the watch an eye-catching yet understated look.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 brings balanced design aesthetics with class-leading audio technology, enhancing the audio experience for users accustomed to finer living. It features one-piece smooth glass case crafted from Nano Processed glass material design, along with Ultra-hearing dual driver for clearer treble and booming base, and upgraded Triple Adaptive EQ for authentic sound quality.

Additionally, event also marked the launch of the brand-new HUAWEI Eyewear 2 that offers balanced design aesthetics with class-leading audio technology, as well as HUAWEI PaperMatte tablets that bring consumers unprecedented viewing experience with unique HUAWEI PaperMatte Display.

Sir Mo Farah and Pamela Reif appointed as HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors

Pamela Reif, global leading fitness & lifestyle influencer, as well as Running legend, multiple gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, both made appearances at the launch event as Huawei's newly-appointed HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors. "It's incredible to think that both Huawei and I started out on our fitness journeys at the same time. In the ten years since I began as a professional fitness trainer, technology has played a hugely significant role in helping people live healthier lives," said Pamela, "Huawei is at the forefront of that innovation, but doing so in a really cool way. I'm excited to be part of this future and beyond."

Having incorporating the latest wearables in their training routine, including HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series and HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, both icons were able to elevate their training efficiencies, and better understand their health status, while bringing style and fashion in their daily wear.

Sir Mo Farah said, "The insights my coaching team and I were able to extract from the watches proved invaluable as I competed at the highest level. As I transition from professional running to a more leisurely lifestyle, I'm excited to explore what life has to offer beyond the track by wearing the watches for day-to-day activities and as a fashion piece. That's where Huawei's watches really shine. They look as good as they work."

