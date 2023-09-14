BOSE ANNOUNCES NEW QUIETCOMFORT ULTRA HEADPHONES AND EARBUDS WITH BOSE IMMERSIVE AUDIO FOR THE MOST REALISTIC SOUND EVER

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose announces the next generation of its iconic QuietComfort line: the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and the QuietComfort Headphones, all featuring the world-renowned hallmarks that the QuietComfort name has become synonymous with — world-class noise cancellation, high-quality audio, and legendary comfort and stability. And now, the QC Ultra Headphones and Earbuds both feature an all-new premium design and debut Bose Immersive Audio, taking audio performance to an entirely new level.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will be available beginning early October for $429 and $299 respectively. Both are available in Black and White Smoke. The QuietComfort Headphones will be available on September 21st for $349 also available in Black and White Smoke, plus a limited-edition Cypress Green. Pre-orders for all products begin today in the U.S. on Bose.com.

"We know that listening to music is a deeply personal experience — what you listen to, when and where you listen, and the emotion it has the power to evoke," said Raza Haider, Chief Product Officer for Bose. "The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds with Bose Immersive Audio won't disappoint. The lifelike listening experience, superior noise cancellation performance, and modern design truly make both products the ultimate companion for any music lover."

Bose Immersive Audio

Bose Immersive Audio goes beyond special effects. It creates a wider, more spacious soundstage so your content becomes multi-dimensional and layered, regardless of the audio platform or device — making spatial audio accessible to all. It will bring you closer than ever by virtually seating you right in the acoustic sweet spot. Traditionally, when listening to recorded content through headphones, the soundstage is collapsed into your head between your ears. Bose Immersive Audio reveals its true depth, spatializing what you're hearing by virtually placing it in front of you. This effect is enabled by an onboard IMU and newly developed, proprietary Bose digital signal processing software in the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Earbuds.

There are two options for listening to Bose Immersive Audio: "Still" or "Motion." "Still" is best when you're not moving because the audio stays in place — perfect for when you're sitting down and want to feel as if the sound is fixed in a specific position. "Motion" allows the audio to move with you, so it's always out in front of you — great for staying immersed on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Replacing the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as the brand's flagship banded headphone, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer a powerful combination of Bose Immersive Audio, world-class noise cancellation, and CustomTune audio calibration for unmatched performance from an over-ear headphone. Bose Immersive Audio and CustomTune technology work together to deliver enveloping sound that's fully optimized to your ears.

A completely re-engineered system includes proprietary signal processing, a robust chip set, and advanced microphones. All of this innovation not only enables improved noise cancellation and CustomTune technology, but it also supports Bose Aware Mode with ActiveSense, and remarkable voice pickup. Using a beamform-array to differentiate your voice from 360 degrees of unwanted nearby sound, the QC Ultra Headphones deliver crystal clear calls to friends and family, clients and coworkers, and stunning accuracy from VPAs for seamless convenience when summoning playlists, texts, or directions.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones feature a modern, more premium design. Minimal seams and part splits convey a sleek overall appearance, while still allowing the Ultra Headphones to fold flat into a compact storage case.

Intuitive physical controls make the headphones easy to use. The right earcup is home to three controls: a power/Bluetooth pairing button, a capacitive touch strip for volume control and shortcut access, and a multifunction button for toggling between listening modes, answering or ending calls, and content playback control. The left earcup includes an LED indicator, 2.5 mm jack, and a USB-C charging port. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge while Bose Immersive Audio is turned off, and up to 18 hours when Immersive Audio is turned on.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds replace the award-winning QC Earbuds II and continue to offer world-class noise cancellation, CustomTune sound calibration technology, responsive touch controls, and an IPX4 rating — and now they offer improved far-end call quality. With the support of dynamic microphone mixing and adaptive filters, voice pickup is more intelligible in less-than-ideal environments. These technologies work together in real time to determine and prioritize which microphone on each bud is experiencing the least wind noise, and selecting from a variety of noise filters so your voice presents more clearly to those you're calling.

The Ultra Earbud's design has also been refreshed to incorporate a new metallic treatment for a sleeker, more luxe look. The earbuds' stability bands also feature an improved, interlocking fit on the buds to help ensure they are mounted correctly, delivering optimal comfort, stability, and performance.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge while Bose Immersive Audio is turned off, and up to four hours when Immersive Audio is turned on. An optional new wireless charging case cover is also now available and is compatible with both the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and their predecessor, QC Earbuds II. Available for $49 on Bose.com beginning October 20th, the silicone case cover easily slips on the existing charging case to enable wireless charging.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Rounding out the new headphone portfolio are the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which will replace the QuietComfort 45 Headphones. Offering powerful high-fidelity audio paired with legendary noise cancellation, the QC Headphones now offer the ability to adjust noise cancellation levels and set custom modes. For wireless listening, they offer multipoint Bluetooth 5.1 capability and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge via USB-C.

An audio cable with in-line mic is also included for wired listening or communication. Spotify Tap is also supported to start your listening session at the push of a button.

Compatibility, Connectivity, SimpleSync, and the Bose Music App

Both the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds feature Snapdragon Sound™ Technology Suite, enabling support for the latest Qualcomm® aptX Adaptive codec for audio streaming — including lossless and low latency capabilities. Snapdragon Sound also allows for more seamless and robust connectivity with premium Android devices. The Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds also layer on Google Fast Pair for added ease-of-use when pairing Android devices and are both Bluetooth 5.3 compatible.

All three new QuietComfort products are compatible with Bose SimpleSync technology. SimpleSync allows you to pair Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones with select smart soundbars and speakers for a personal listening experience. Independent volume controls allow you to lower or mute the soundbar while keeping the Bluetooth headphones as loud as necessary.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and QuietComfort Headphones work with a mobile device's built-in voice assistant and use the Bose Music app for additional features like shortcut settings, listening modes, and adjustable EQ. The Bose Music app is also used to release software updates for new features and benefits that may become available in the future.

