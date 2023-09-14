Blind Squirrel Games Launches New Brand Identity

After 13 years in the industry, bold rebrand reflects evolution as video game development studio continues significant growth, including the new hire of Telltale Games co-founder Brian Waddle as SVP of Business Development

ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT HERE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premier full video game development studio, Blind Squirrel Games , announced its next chapter with the launch of a comprehensive rebrand and the new hire of Telltale Games co-founder Brian Waddle. Reflective of the studio's marked growth and values rooted within both partner and original game development, Blind Squirrel Games' distinct new look and feel is now integrated across every touchpoint, inclusive of logo, tagline, and website. Blind Squirrel Games worked with renowned video game industry creative agency 1minus1 to develop its striking brand identity.

Blind Squirrel Games New Logo (PRNewswire)

After 13 years, bold rebrand reflects evolution as video game development studio continues significant growth

"I'm thrilled to introduce the new Blind Squirrel Games to the world," said Blind Squirrel Games CEO and Founder Brad Hendricks. "Since our inception, we've been focused on elevating the craft of video game creation through a unique approach to development, and 50-plus games later, we recognized it was time to reimagine our brand to best communicate who we are now and where we're headed. Hiring Brian as our new SVP of Business Development is a huge part of that direction. Working with 1minus1, we were able to create a strong brand that perfectly pays homage to our heritage while speaking to our goal of inspiring visual and verbal expression through our work as creators who are deeply passionate about video games."

"With this huge next chapter on the horizon for Blind Squirrel Games, timing couldn't be better for me to join the team," said Waddle. "Having been in this business for double digit years, I've known about Blind Squirrel Games since its inception and have enjoyed seeing them grow and develop a respected name in this industry. I am looking forward to helping the team forge ahead in achieving the next 13 successful years."

"Blind Squirrel is a forward-thinking studio with great aspirations that we believe is heading for even greater success," said 1minus1 CEO and Founder Jonathan Hill. "We were delighted to be selected to collaborate on the studio rebrand and website. Their team has been amazing to work with – open to change, creative, focused on their team and committed to conveying the Blind Squirrel brand in the best way possible, not just for the wider games industry, but for the team too."

Blind Squirrel Games was originally founded more than 13 years ago and quickly became one of the industry's go-to co-development studios, working on some of the biggest console, PC, mobile and AR video game titles in the industry including Bioshock The Collection, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Star Wars Jedi Challenges. As Blind Squirrel Games grew its talent and services to handle all AAA development needs from pre-production to live service updates, it also evolved its role to that of strategic creative partner, and now also original game engine and IP innovator, having released its first studio game Drifters Loot The Galaxy and the Xerus development engine in 2021.

Blind Squirrel Games currently has studio hubs in California, Texas, and New Zealand as well as remote developers located in 18 states and three countries. It has expansion plans for additional markets to best serve the global gaming industry.

Brian Waddle is a video game industry veteran with a focus on game services and technology who has built and managed highly successful global teams for over 20 years. Prior roles include co-owner of Telltale Games , Chief Strategy Officer of QLOC , Global Head of Business Development at Amber , President of Sales and Marketing at both Room 8 Group and Virtuos Games and VP of Sales and Marketing at software company Havok through two acquisitions: Intel then Microsoft.

For more information about Blind Squirrel Games, please visit: https://blindsquirrelentertainment.com/ .

About Blind Squirrel Games

Blind Squirrel Games is an independent video game studio with passionate, talented and experienced game developers dedicated to creating unparalleled gaming experiences across all media. Established over 13 years ago with offices in Orange County, CA Austin, TX and Auckland, New Zealand - the studio has worked on some of the most significant and beloved AAA titles in the industry, as well as developing its own original IP. Blind Squirrel Games combines small studio values with big studio ambitions, cultivating a diverse, collaborative, and creative environment that promotes employee growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.blindsquirrelentertainment.com .

Press Contact:

Kat Jones

Motiv PR

kjones@motivpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blind Squirrel Entertainment