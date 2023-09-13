Venture Metals+ Names John T Shaddox as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Metals+ ("Venture Metals" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-touch recycling solutions to the industrials, manufacturing, energy and metals sectors, announced today that it has appointed John T Shaddox as Chief Executive Officer. Venture Metals is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital.

Mr. Shaddox brings nearly three decades of general management experience to Venture Metals, comprising both commercial and operational roles. He joins the Company after six years at Ardagh Group, a leading supplier of sustainable packaging, where he was most recently Chief Commercial Officer of the Ardagh Glass Packaging Division. In this role, he was responsible for $1.6 billion of sales and marketing activity in North America and returned the business unit to growth through a series of initiatives that enhanced the customer experience and drove demand. Prior to his tenure at Ardagh, Mr. Shaddox served as SVP and General Manager at Owens-Illinois and as President of the US subsidiary of Mexican glass producer Vitro. He started his career in the Dallas Police Department.

"I am very excited to join Venture Metals at this important stage of its growth," said Mr. Shaddox. "The Company has a winning culture, top-tier assets and a highly differentiated value proposition based on customer and supplier success. I look forward to working with our outstanding team to continue delivering exceptional service and solutions to the marketplace."

Venture Metals' Co-Founders and Directors Mike Uhrick and Mark Chazanow added, "We are thrilled to welcome John T to the team. He brings tremendous energy and a customer-first, solutions-oriented mindset that will be key assets to the Company. We look forward to working with him to build upon Venture Metals' successful history."

"We are delighted to announce John T's appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Venture Metals," stated Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Venture Metals Directors and Co-Founders of Mill Rock Capital. "John T is a dynamic, values-driven business leader with broad experience and a proven track record of driving growth through a focus on strategy, structure, execution and culture. We look forward to working closely with John T, Mike and Mark as we accelerate the Company's growth strategy."

About Venture Metals+

Venture Metals+ is a leading provider of high-touch recycling solutions to the industrials, manufacturing, energy and metals sectors. The Company procures, processes and sells nonferrous and other metals for recycling and remelting purposes. The Company offers tailored, turnkey solutions to collect, remove, sort, process and sell recycled metal generated as a by-product of a production process. Venture operates processing facilities in Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Wills Point, TX; Des Plaines, IL; and Gunsan, South Korea. Venture Metals+ is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital. For more information, please visit https://venturemet.com/.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrockcap.com.

