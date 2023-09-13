HURLEY ATHLETES DOMINATE THE SURF WORLD

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 competitive surf year has officially come to a close and without a doubt, it's Hurley and its athletes — from World Champions to rising stars — that came out the victor.

This past weekend, Brazilian surf sensation Filipe Toledo clinched his second WSL World Title at Lower Trestles, surfing his way into the history books by becoming the first Brazilian to win back-to-back World Titles, leading Hurley team. Toledo's journey to his second consecutive World Title comes as little surprise, as he laid the foundation for his win throughout the year, including wins at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, Surf City El Salvador Pro, and Corona Open J-Bay.

Toledo isn't the only Hurley athlete making their presence known on the world stage. Carissa Moore's world runner up finish combined with her tireless efforts and consistent results have landed her a spot on the 2024 USA Olympics team. Toledo will join her as they vie for gold, with Toledo representing Brazil in the Olympic Games, which take place at the famed French Polynesia break of Teahupo'o.

But Hurley's success extends beyond the World Championship Tour with Hurley Youth riders climbing the ranks of both the WSL Qualifying Series and the NSSA (National Scholastic Surfing Association). Most notably among these is Eli Hanneman, a longtime Hurley athlete out of Maui who won at the US Open of Surfing, one of the most watched surf competitions, putting him within striking distance of qualifying for the World Tour.

The momentum Hurley's athletes saw this year can be owed to the work of the Hurley Sports Marketing department. "It's been an amazing season for our team! Massive contest wins, Olympic qualifications and the coveted World Title with us again! We are so proud of all our athletes for representing on the world stage!"- Brett Simpson

Needless to say, the stage is set for an amazing 2024 competitive year for Team Hurley.

Congratulations Filipe!

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

