Deloitte Extends RISE with SAP solution capabilities with Premium Supplier Designation for Cloud Managed Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today shares its new extension for the RISE with SAP® offering. With increased capability to deliver with Deloitte's Cloud Managed Services for RISE with SAP clients, Deloitte will advance its vision of business transformation aimed at helping organizations respond rapidly to market demands and disruption and achieve their own aspirations of becoming a Kinetic Enterprise™.

These advancements are part of the on-going collaborative effort that brings together the best of SAP® solutions and Deloitte services in developing built-to-evolve capabilities and simplifying transformation to the cloud. This new designation rounds out the breadth of the SAP cloud services that Deloitte brings to its clients:

Advise. Deep experience at the cross section of business and technology, IT strategy and roadmap definition, and the capabilities needed to drive business process transformation and value realization enabled with SAP's suite of technologies and the broader technology ecosystem.

Implement. Solutions to build a clean core for SAP S/4HANA® coupled with SAP Business Technology Platform® (SAP BTP) enables Kinetic Microservices. The Deloitte portfolio of Kinetic Microservices consists of more than 100 applications and ready-to-deploy use cases centered on driving business outcomes and value through AI and analytics capabilities.

Operate. Thinking beyond traditional application management with Deloitte Operate to Innovate. Application management is augmented with continuous improvement cycles and benefits realized through business process management capabilities.

"Our partnership with Deloitte helps our joint customers take full advantage of RISE with SAP and the innovation-driven business transformation it enables," said Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "With this new designation, Deloitte will be positioned to provide the support and flexibility customers need to simplify and accelerate their business transformations in the cloud."

Blending RISE with SAP with Deloitte's deep industry knowledge continues to unleash the power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP BTP, and SAP's Industry Cloud to build, execute and realize the Kinetic Enterprise™. The strength of this collaboration is reinforced by Deloitte receiving the 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in five categories including Cloud Business Transformation, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, and SAP Business Technology Platform.

"Deloitte has a vast history of helping clients navigate complex technology-driven change," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO. "We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with SAP, and the RISE with SAP premium supplier offering is an example of bringing together Deloitte's cloud innovation and engineering transformation proficiency with SAP."

For more information on Deloitte's partnership with SAP, visit www.deloitte.com/SAP, or contact SAP@deloitte.com. To learn more about Deloitte offerings for launching RISE with SAP and activating the built-to-evolve Kinetic Enterprise, visit www.deloitte.com/kinetic.

Deloitte, an SAP global services partner, helps clients activate the intelligent, cloud-enabled Kinetic Enterprise™ with SAP technologies—to help them reimagine everything, innovate rapidly, and evolve with confidence in the face of constant disruption. Each day across the globe, Deloitte's team of more than 26,000 professionals is working with leaders across industries to explore the art of the possible with SAP solutions—and to take action. With an SAP relationship that dates to 1989, Deloitte has helped more than 3,500 clients efficiently enable SAP solutions and realize business value from those investments.

