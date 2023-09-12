MULTIPLYING GOOD ANNOUNCES 51ST ANNUAL JEFFERSON AWARDS CELEBRATING SERVICE AND VOLUNTEERISM

Shane Battier, Leeza Gibbons, and Paul Dreschnack, MD to be honored alongside grassroots unsung heroes and youth leaders during the 51st Annual Jefferson Awards hosted by the premier organization dedicated to service.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplying Good is thrilled to announce its 51st Annual Jefferson Awards, an illustrious event that will pay tribute to the extraordinary dedication and selflessness of service-minded individuals across our nation. On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, this year's event promises to be a spectacular evening, filled with inspiring stories, recognition of notable public figures and outstanding Multiplying Good program participants culminating in a celebration of the power of giving back.

Now in its 51st year, this esteemed event has become an honored tradition in our community. It serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the unsung heroes among us – those who have dedicated their time, energy, and resources to making a difference in the lives of others. This year will showcase the exceptional dedication of these individuals who illuminate our community through their acts of kindness and generosity.

Celebrating the power of service, the evening will honor notable public figures and Multiplying Good program participants. All honorees have made a commitment to service that has resulted in positive transformation in their community. The Jefferson Awards will bring together supporters, past award recipients, and service champions. The event will be an opportunity to see a collection of inspiring stories that celebrate the power of service to others.

"We are delighted to celebrate 51 years of honoring those who have selflessly given their time and passion to uplift our nation," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, CEO of Multiplying Good. "The Jefferson Awards is not just a celebration of the past but also an inspiration for the future. It reminds us all of the incredible impact we can make when we come together to serve others. Or as we like to call it a Mega Force for Good."

Multiplying Good will present Jefferson Awards in a variety of categories:

Leeza Gibbons, a renowned television personality and philanthropist who has dedicated herself to numerous charitable causes, will receive the Lifetime Achievement in Public Service award. She founded the "Leeza's Care Connection" organization, which supports caregivers and individuals facing Alzheimer's disease and other chronic illnesses. Leeza's dedication to raising awareness and providing resources for caregivers has had a profound impact on countless families. Additionally, she has been involved in various initiatives related to health, education, and humanitarian efforts. Her philanthropic work extends to organizations like the American Red Cross and the National Hospice Foundation. Gibbons' unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those in need showcases her as an inspiring and influential philanthropist.

Shane Battier, former American professional basketball player will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Professional Sports. Through the "Take Charge Foundation," co-founded with his wife, Heidi Ufer Battier, Shane has empowered underprivileged youth by offering scholarships, mentorship programs, and educational resources. This organization has enabled countless individuals to access higher education and achieve their dreams. He also extends his generosity to youth sports, health, and wellness initiatives. Battier's commitment to community service sets an inspiring example for athletes and philanthropists alike. Beyond his basketball career, his legacy is defined by his dedication to making a positive and lasting impact on society through meaningful philanthropic endeavors.

The Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged award will be presented to Paul Dreschnack, MD who is a prominent figure in the medical field, renowned not only for his medical expertise but also for his commitment to philanthropy. Through his philanthropic efforts, Dr. Dreschnack has worked in the poorest regions of India, giving new hope and life to children who had none. Making 3 to 4 trips to India a year along with 11 other Plastic Surgeons in the New York area, operated on about 300,000 children free of charge. Children with birth defects in India suffer from the deformities themselves, but there is a social exclusion, unemployment and limited marriage possibilities, that often lead to the death of these children. Estimates are as high as 10,000,000 lives were impacted by free surgery for these children. His dedication to philanthropy has played a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare access and quality, ultimately benefiting patients and medical professionals alike.

Multiplying Good will also present Jefferson Awards to its program participants who have demonstrated a high level of impact through service.

The Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service by an Employee will be presented to an employee representing one of the companies participating in its Recognition Champion program. Additionally, dozens of local media outlets participating in the Multiplying Good Media Partner program have chosen grassroots unsung heroes to represent their communities during the awards. Five of them will receive the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities. Our top youth service team from the Students in Action service leadership program will receive the Gold Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards is the nation's largest and longest-running awards ceremony honoring public service. Tickets for the in-person event as well as the registration for the livestream to this prestigious event are available at https://www.multiplyinggood.org/what-we-do/jefferson-awards/2023JeffersonAwards. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, allowing businesses and organizations to demonstrate their commitment to community service and volunteerism.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org or follow Multiplying Good on Facebook.

