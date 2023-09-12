Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

K&N Introduces Innovative New Air Oil Separator Product Line to Enhance Engine Performance and Longevity

Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

Filtration Pioneers, K&N Engineering innovate a new product to add to their line of premium performance accessories

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance automotive products, is proud to announce its latest product line of air oil separators. These premium separators provide an elegant solution to protect engines and help optimize performance. With a mindset of constant innovation, K&N incorporated a large 6 ounce canister into every air oil separator regardless of application. Compared to most competitors' 3 or 4 ounce canisters, the larger capacity allows for longer service intervals for added peace of mind.

K&N Engineering - the world leader in washable air filtration since 1969 Logo
K&N Engineering - the world leader in washable air filtration since 1969 Logo(PRNewswire)
K&N air oil separators provide added protection, protecting against harmful blow-by and helping to maintain performance

K&N has developed air oil separators with built-in baffles that efficiently filter oil from crankcase pressure before recirculating it to the intake tract. K&N air oil separators effectively reduce carbon deposits from vapors in the intake manifold and valves, providing superior engine protection and longevity.

"At K&N, we have always been dedicated to enhancing engine performance and longevity through innovative filtration solutions," said Jonathan Fiello, Chief Engineering Officer of K&N. "Our air oil separators provide added protection for performance engines, protecting against harmful blow-by and keeping your engine performing as it should."

Installing a K&N air oil separator is a breeze. Designed for specific vehicle applications, these separators offer a quick and easy installation process, unlike universal systems. Most users can install them in under 30 minutes using basic tools and benefit from OE style click-in connectors. Furthermore, checking and emptying the collection container is virtually effortless, requiring no tools. Simply unscrew the base and empty the collected sludge, ensuring hassle-free usage throughout your vehicle's lifespan.

Crafted from premium materials, K&N air oil separators are built to withstand the lifetime of your vehicle, and K&N provides excellent manufacturer support, backed by a No-Hassle Lifetime Limited Warranty.

To Learn More About K&N's air oil separators and their benefits,
Please Visit: https://www.knfilters.com Top of Form

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

K&N Engineering is a leading manufacturer of high-performance air filters, air intake systems, and performance parts. With over 50 years of experience, K&N Engineering has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and unmatched performance. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional products has made it a trusted choice among automotive enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kn-introduces-innovative-new-air-oil-separator-product-line-to-enhance-engine-performance-and-longevity-301924934.html

SOURCE K&N Engineering Corporate

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.