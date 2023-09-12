The iPhone 15 Lineup is Available to Pre-order at Boost Infinite Starting on Friday, September 15

Get access to the latest iPhone every year for only $60/mo. and unlimited talk, text and data with Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone plan

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, wireless users can enjoy a phone plan that feels less like a hassle and more like an exclusive membership. Infinite Access for iPhone, Boost Infinite 's new monthly subscription, is exactly as it sounds. Members get up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 lineup now and the latest iPhone every year at no extra cost while enjoying unlimited talk, text and data1 and access to America's Smart Network™ – all for only $60/mo.2 This offer is available for new and existing members, and no trade-ins or line requirements are needed to get started. With iPhone 15, it's the perfect time to join Boost Infinite.

Not only does this offer provide unlimited talk, text and data, but members will also receive North America Connect: 5GB of data while roaming in Mexico and Canada plus unlimited talk and text from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada, and International Connect: calling and texting to over 200+ destinations worldwide – at no additional cost.

The best technology deserves the best connection. For the first time, iPhone is certified for the Boost Wireless Network. Boost Infinite members who purchase iPhone 15 benefit from the power of America's Smart Network™, which seamlessly connects to the Boost Wireless Network in select markets and one of our partner networks. Boost Infinite is delivering a best-in-class experience and ensuring members enjoy the very best of what the latest iPhone has to offer.

Get the latest iPhone every year. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost.3 Once ready to upgrade, members can request a new iPhone through the Boost Infinite app and receive it at their doorstep. Customers also have the flexibility to change their storage capacity, upgrade to a different model, and swap for a different color, when they initially sign up, and after each 12 months of membership.

Keeping with the Infinitely Better™ promise, customers who sign up can expect a simple sign-up and activation journey. Boost Infinite also makes it easy for members to customize their service with add-ons, like a hotspot or Boost Protect with Apple Care Services.

Customers can express interest in the Infinite Access for iPhone plan at BoostInfinite.com today and pre-order iPhone 15 starting Friday, September 15, on the site. The Infinite Access for iPhone plan will also be available through Amazon's U.S. store when they purchase the new iPhone 15, and finance it directly with Boost Infinite during checkout. Customers who place their order from Amazon will complete their Infinite Access for iPhone plan activation directly through the Boost Infinite app once they receive their device from Amazon.4 Later this week, Amazon customers can sign up for updates on iPhone 15 with the Infinite Access for iPhone plan, and will be able to purchase it soon. Find out more at Amazon.com/BoostInfinite .

About Boost Infinite

Boost Infinite is an infinitely better wireless carrier offering unlimited talk, text and data on America's Smart Network™, including Boost Wireless network and one of America's top 5G networks; all backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Developed to provide an outstanding customer experience to our members, Boost Infinite keeps wireless service simple and straightforward. With plans starting as low as $25/month, Boost Infinite is the value leader in the postpaid wireless market today. Boost Infinite is a retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless , a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

1Customers using more than 30GB/month may experience slower speeds.

2Requires credit qualification and 3 year device financing agreement. Monthly $60 fee includes Unlimited talk, text and data and any iPhone 15 family model up to $1,000 and does not include taxes, regulatory fees or surcharges. iPhone models over $1,000 will result in an additional monthly fee.

3To be eligible for the latest iPhone model, members are responsible for making sure the iPhone returned to Boost Infinite is in good working order. Upgrades to larger iPhone models and additional storage capacity can increase the $60/mo. price.

4Additional terms and conditions apply. See Amazon store for offer details.

