Hallcon Unveils State-of-the-Art 3.3-Megawatt Electric Vehicle (EV) Operations Center in San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon Corporation, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest Electric Vehicle (EV) Operations Center in San Jose, California. As the largest facility of its kind in the Bay Area, this groundbreaking 3.3-megawatt site showcases Hallcon's commitment to being at the forefront of sustainable transportation and sets a new standard for EV infrastructure throughout North America.

This grand opening marks the completion of the first phase of our multi-platform vehicle charging facility, which will enable daily charging of more than 120 light, medium, and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

John R. Stoiber, Hallcon's President & CEO, expressed his excitement regarding the San Jose launch, describing it as a "significant milestone" in the company's strategy to electrify many facilities across the country, aligning with their clients' sustainability objectives.

The San Jose EV Ops Center is the first of multiple EV Operations center construction projects for Hallcon, including a 3.3-megawatt site in Fremont, CA, a 5.5-megawatt site in Redmond, WA and a 5.5-megawatt facility in Austin, TX.

Stoiber pledged Hallcon's ongoing commitment to delivering turnkey EV infrastructure and operational expertise to clients as they prepare their transition to sustainable transportation programs. "Hallcon is committed to advancing turnkey EV infrastructure and operational expertise on behalf of our clients. We are building world-class charging capacity and proficiency in fleet electrification, utilizing technologies that minimize our environmental impact," he added.

Hallcon's EV Operations Center in San Jose is a major milestone in the company's commitment to meeting their client's sustainability goals. Upon completion, the facility will enable over 10,000,000 pounds of CO2 emissions savings annually.

As the leading transportation partner in designing, developing, and operating critical EV infrastructure and sustainable fleet technologies, Hallcon helps organizations navigate the complex challenges of fleet electrification with a broad range of expertise in infrastructure, EV Operations, Engineering and Development, and Charge Management and Analytics.

About Hallcon

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals and healthcare, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, transportation brokerage services, technology integration, data analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement. To learn more about Hallcon and its turnkey mobility and infrastructure solutions, please visit www.hallcon.com.

