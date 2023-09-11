Anker SOLIX Showcases Next-Generation Home Energy Solutions at RE+ 2023

Unveils Survey Highlighting Opportunities and Challenges for Increasing Battery Backup Adoption Among Homeowners

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in charging, power delivery, and power storage, has announced its participation in RE+, North America's largest energy event, taking place from September 11 to 14, 2023, in Las Vegas at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center.

Anker SOLIX's new X1 is a super powerful home battery backup system featuring an ultra-slim modular design that will seamlessly blend into any home décor. It is customizable with up to six battery packs per system (30 kWh) or up to six systems in parallel (180 kWh). (PRNewswire)

Anker, global leader in charging and power delivery, showcases Next-Generation Home Energy Solutions at RE+ 2023

This marks Anker's debut at the renowned clean energy conference following the June launch of the Anker SOLIX brand, as the company expands its presence in the home energy solutions market.

During the event, Anker will introduce two innovative products - the Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution and the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station - to industry professionals in the United States. These products demonstrate Anker's commitment to redefining energy independence for consumers.

As the home energy storage market experiences rapid growth, Anker conducted a survey of 500 U.S. consumers who own single-family residences with solar panels installed. The survey revealed key insights for those with and without battery backup systems.

Homeowners with a Solar and Battery Backup Solution:

Decision to Invest Goes Beyond the "Backup": Most purchasing decisions were driven by homeowners' desire to safeguard their homes from power outages (51%), followed by reducing energy costs (44%). However, almost one-third of homeowners (29%) say they chose to purchase a home battery backup solution to increase the value of their property.

Battery Backup Lives Up to the Potential: 2 out of 3 survey respondents found that battery backup systems were worth or partially worth the investment.

Consumers Want More Power Off the Grid: In response to Anker's survey, 27% indicated a strong preference for a solar and battery backup solution that is not tied to the grid, enabling continuous power generation and storage during blackouts. An additional 23% of respondents expressed a desire for greater power output, specifically the ability to fully power everything in their homes, including HVAC systems.

Homeowners with Solar and no Battery Backup Solution:

Need for Further Education: For homeowners who have not yet invested in a home battery backup system, the cost of purchase (38%) and the cost of installation (32%) are significant barriers. However, 28% of these homeowners expressed that they lack sufficient information about the benefits of battery backup systems to consider adding them to their existing solar setup.

Space Constraints: About 18% of homeowners believe they lack adequate space in their homes to accommodate a battery backup system.

Concerns about Battery Safety and Lifespan: 18% of surveyed homeowners expressed concerns about the safety of battery solutions, and 20% were worried that the batteries might experience a decline in storage capacity over time, impacting their investment.

"RE+ 2023 provides an excellent opportunity for Anker to present our vision for the home energy storage sector," said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIX. "Our survey findings highlight distinctive feature gaps in the battery backup market that our solutions can address, as well as some consumer educational challenges that our industry must work together to fix."

Anker SOLIX Solutions on Display in the U.S. for the First Time at RE+

RE+ attendees can learn more about how Anker is transforming the home energy market and visit booths #16096 and #21106 at the Venetian Expo to explore the latest Anker SOLIX product offerings, engage in informative discussions with the team of experts, and discover how Anker SOLIX solutions can make a positive impact for consumers.

Anker SOLIX solutions at RE+ include:

Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution – Flagship High-Performance

Making its U.S. debut at RE+, the Anker SOLIX X1 Home Energy Solution is a revolutionary addition to Anker's lineup of advanced home energy solutions. Designed with precision engineering and cutting-edge technology, the X1 is set to redefine backup power for homes. Below are the key features of this flagship high-performance system:

Compact and Modular Design : Compact and modular, the X1 is designed to fit in with any décor. It features an ultra-slim form factor thinner than most home energy solutions. With its sleek edges and geometrical finishes, classic minimalism defines the X1. This elegant, eye-catching design fosters intuitive interactions between the screen and lighting, creating an engaging experience.

More Power. More Flexibility: The flexible, modular design of the X1 allows users to customize their system with up to six battery packs per system (30kWh/6kW) or up to six systems in parallel (180kWh/36kW).

Innovative Energy Optimization : Each battery pack in the X1 works independently during the charging and discharging processes, eliminating the "barrel effect" and providing a 3-5% increase in energy capacity compared to traditional home energy storage solutions.

Seamless Transition : During blackouts, the X1 will continue to work with the owner's PV panels to power their home, seamlessly switching to off-grid mode in less than 15 milliseconds.

Fast Charging and Discharging : Compared to other solutions on the market, the X1 has 20% faster charging from 0% to 90% storage capacity and 32% faster discharging from 100% to 0% capacity.

Widest Temperature Range and Built to Last : Operates in temperatures ranging from -4ºF to 131ºF, backed by a 10-year warranty, smart battery management system, and IP65 outdoor protection.

eXtreme Intelligent Energy Management System : The X1 offers enhanced power capacity, increased revenue potential, and greater self-sufficiency. The Storm Warning Mode includes an AI Forecast feature that will automatically trigger power backup ahead of a storm to provide peace of mind. Additionally, with the NEM 3.0 Mode, the X1 can discharge 13.2 kWh at 110% of the standard rate, enabling owners to maximize electricity sales at peak prices within a two-hour window. And using the Anker App, users can manage all aspects of the X1 system as well as control energy usage for other devices, including heat pumps, generators, EV chargers and more.

Safety Features: The X1 will automatically isolate a malfunctioning battery pack, allowing the system to continue operating smoothly using the other functioning packs. And thanks to its distinctive feature of rapid voltage shutdown to 0V, the X1 can be safely transported, installed, and serviced.

For more details about the X1, visit anker.com/anker-solix/home-energy-solutions.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station – The Most Accessible Home Power Solution:

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station is the first power station to feature AC coupling and support home solar power cycling when paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. Easy installation only takes a few hours by a professional electrician, and with a cost-effective price point, the F3800 is the most accessible home power solution available on the market.

Impressive Power Output : The F3800 offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy devices. The AC output power can even be elevated up to 12,000W when two F3800s are combined.

Large Battery Capacity : At the same time, it boasts a massive 3.84kWh internal battery for extended backup power. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 53.76kWh when combining two F3800s and up to 12 additional batteries, providing up to a week of home backup power.

Portability : For ultimate flexibility, the F3800 can be transported with ease thanks to its "suitcase design," which features a handle and large wheels.

EV Charging: Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out.

Pricing and availability for the Anker SOLIX F3800 will be announced later this year.

About Anker SOLIX:

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is dedicated to developing power solutions that will provide energy independence to people worldwide. This includes modular solar battery storage systems for homes, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments, and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at https://www.anker.com/anker-solix/power-solutions.

About Anker Innovations:

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, NEBULA, soundcore, AnkerMake, and now Anker SOLIX. More information about Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

PR Contacts

Eric Villines: eric.villines@anker.com

Marcia Chapman: marcia.chapman@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anker Innovations