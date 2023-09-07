Geotab Celebrates World EV Day: Paving the Path for Commercial Electrification through Data Intelligence

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions and one that is well placed to drive electrification in the short term. Over the past several years, there has been a significant transformation in the commercial sector with a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This shift is not just a testament to technological advancements but also to the power of data intelligence. With access to quality data insights from commercial vehicles, organizations can make more informed decisions about how to successfully integrate EVs into their fleets, including a wide range of makes and models.

"EVs are playing a key role in reducing our carbon footprint, and they can also offer compelling operational cost savings and increased efficiency," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "There is a remarkable transition in EV adoption taking place, and the companies experiencing the greatest success are utilizing data intelligence to inform, adjust and drive decisions that impact their business and the planet. It's truly a double bottom line."

How data is advancing electrification

Benefits to the bottom line

Greening the Fleet ' survey, 54% of fleet professionals are embracing EVs. They're witnessing reduced fuel use and CO2 emissions, showcasing a future driven by informed choices. Interestingly, 69% of respondents reported that their fleet sustainability data helped reduce operating costs in the past year. According to Geotab's '' survey, 54% of fleet professionals are embracing EVs. They're witnessing reduced fuel use and CO2 emissions, showcasing a future driven by informed choices. Interestingly, 69% of respondents reported that their fleet sustainability data helped reduce operating costs in the past year.

Real-world impact

Milk & More's successful carbon reduction : Milk & More's leap into EVs stands as a testament to the industry's potential. Clocking 10 million miles each year, their transition has drastically reduced their carbon footprint, saving 1.8 million liters of diesel and avoiding 4,920 tonnes of CO2. Milk & More's leap into EVs stands as a testament to the industry's potential. Clocking 10 million miles each year, their transition has drastically reduced their carbon footprint, saving 1.8 million liters of diesel and avoiding 4,920 tonnes of CO2.

A collaborative success with Vecttor : The data provided by Telefónica Tech and Geotab enabled the Vecttor fleet to save between 14,000 and 18,000 litres of fuel per month, which in economic terms represents savings of more than €200,000 per year. The data provided by Telefónica Tech and Geotab enabled the Vecttor fleet to save between 14,000 and 18,000 litres of fuel per month, which in economic terms represents savings of more than €200,000 per year.

Data from a wide range of makes and models

comprehensive data insights for more than 300 EV makes and models which provides fleet managers with the information needed to make informed decisions for fleet electrification and sustainability goals, such as vehicle range, efficiency and state-of-charge. Despite the rapid growth of the EV industry, there is still a lack of official vehicle information standards, creating unique data challenges for fleet managers. Through Geotab's technology and reverse engineering process, the company offersfor more than 300 EV makes and models which provides fleet managers with the information needed to make informed decisions for fleet electrification and sustainability goals, such as vehicle range, efficiency and state-of-charge.

Addressing Challenges

Electric Vehicle Range Analysis , based on more than 3 million EV trips, provides the industry with insights into the interplay of temperature, speed and vehicle range. This real-world analysis aims to increase confidence in EV technology and build awareness of EV optimization strategies. Geotab's, based on more than 3 million EV trips, provides the industry with insights into the interplay of temperature, speed and vehicle range. This real-world analysis aims to increase confidence in EV technology and build awareness of EV optimization strategies.

Fleet Electrification Knowledge Center serves as a comprehensive industry resource, spotlighting the benefits, challenges, and success stories of EV adoption, implementation and optimization for commercial fleets. Geotab'sserves as a comprehensive industry resource, spotlighting the benefits, challenges, and success stories of EV adoption, implementation and optimization for commercial fleets.

Fleets play a significant role in the shift to electric vehicles and clean transportation. Data intelligence is essential to informing sustainability plans, measuring progress and scaling decarbonization. To learn more about Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/ .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

