Modine Announces Sale of Three Automotive Businesses in Germany Principally Manufacturing Parts for Internal Combustion Engine Applications in Europe

Divestiture reflects corporate strategy to focus on higher-margin technologies with strong growth drivers.

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in innovative thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell three Modine businesses based in Germany to affiliates of Regent LP. The businesses are located in Neuenkirchen, Pliezhausen and Wackersdorf. The sale is expected to be completed in the next few weeks pending regulatory approval.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company) (PRNewswire)

"The sale of these businesses is in line with our strategy to focus our resources on high-margin technologies with strong growth drivers," said Neil Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modine. "These businesses produce and service non-strategic parts for internal combustion diesel and gasoline engines in the European automotive market. Coming on the heels of Modine's acquisition of Napps Technology, the divestiture of these businesses represents our continued commitment to focus on innovative, engineered solutions that help us achieve our long-term margin targets and furthers our purpose of engineering a cleaner, healthier world."

The businesses manufacture exhaust gas recirculation coolers, radiators and charge air cooler modules for automotive internal combustion engine applications in Europe. In Fiscal Year 2023, the combined revenue from the businesses was between $80-$90 million.

"We've been clear that Modine's priorities for its vehicular businesses are to focus on the most value-added technologies and systems, while rationalizing non-strategic product lines," said Adrian I. Peace, President, Performance Technologies. "Exhaust gas recirculation coolers, radiators and charge air cooler modules for automotive internal combustion engines in Europe were not in line with our focus on investing in product lines and systems with strong tailwinds. We will continue to serve key end markets with our world-class technologies for years to come."

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor Contact: Kathleen Powers; kathleen.t.powers@modine.com; (262) 636-1687

Media Contact: pr@modine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, including information about future financial performance and market conditions, accompanied by phrases such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," and other similar "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Modine's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements because of certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and under Forward-Looking Statements in Item 7 of Part II of that same report and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of potential adverse developments or disruptions in the global economy and financial markets, including impacts related to inflation, rising energy costs, along with supply chain challenges or supplier constraints, tariffs, sanctions and other trade issues or cross-border trade restrictions; the impact of other economic, social and political conditions, changes and challenges in the markets where we operate and compete, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, increases in interest rates or tightening of the credit markets, recession or recovery therefrom, restrictions associated with importing and exporting and foreign ownership, public health crises, and the general uncertainties, including the impact on demand for our products and the markets we serve, from regulatory and/or policy changes, including those related to tax and trade, climate change, COVID-19 or future public health threats, the military conflict in Ukraine and other matters, that have been or may be implemented in the U.S. or abroad; the overall health and pricing focus of our customers; our ability to successfully realize further anticipated benefits, including improved profit margins and cash flow, from our strategic initiatives and our application of 80/20 principles across our businesses; our ability to accelerate growth organically and through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage our operations in response to sales volume changes, including maintaining adequate production capacity to meet demand in our growing businesses while also completing restructuring activities and realizing benefits thereof; our ability to fund our global liquidity requirements efficiently and comply with the financial covenants in our credit agreements; operational inefficiencies as a result of product or program launches, unexpected volume increases or decreases, and product transfers; the impact on Modine of any significant increases in commodity prices, particularly aluminum, copper, steel and stainless steel (nickel) and other purchased components and related costs, and our ability to adjust product pricing in response to any such increases; our ability to recruit and maintain talent in managerial, leadership, operational and administrative functions and to mitigate increased labor costs; our ability to protect our proprietary information and intellectual property from theft or attack; the impact of any substantial disruption or material breach of our information technology systems; costs and other effects of environmental investigation, remediation or litigation and the increasing emphasis on environmental, social and corporate governance matters; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modine