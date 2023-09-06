EISNERAMPER NAMES 21 NEW PARTNERS

Largest Class Ever Spans a Multitude of Industry Sectors and Geographies

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Advisory Group LLC, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted 21 new partners effective August 1, 2023.

"We are proud and excited to welcome our new partners. Each one is an accomplished professional whose unique perspective, diverse expertise and client-centric mindset will help EisnerAmper continue to unlock potential," said Eisner Advisory Group CEO Charly Weinstein. "These leaders regularly demonstrate outstanding client service and commitment. The entire EisnerAmper partnership joins me in congratulating them on this achievement."

Adeola Akinrinade

Adeola is a partner in the Financial Advisory Services Group and is based in the New York, NY, office. She has over 15 years of expertise providing financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructurings and bankruptcies. Adeola works with clients across a wide range of industries including consumer, retail, industrial, energy and media.

Benjamin Aspir

Benjamin is a tax partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group and a member of the firm's National Tax Group, based in the Iselin, NJ, office. Benjamin has over 15 years of client experience, providing tax consulting, planning and compliance services to high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses.

Bill Bodner

Bill is a partner in the Cybersecurity Risk Assurance Group with nearly 15 years of experience. Based in the Minneapolis, MN, office, he assists clients in the medical, SaaS, insurance, government and outsourced development industries with navigating compliance requirements and numerous security and privacy compliance frameworks.

Georgetta Brown

Georgetta is a partner and member of EA RESIG LLC, with over 20 years of accounting experience. Based in the New York, NY, office, Georgetta manages accounting and administration functions for real estate private equity funds and related entities as well as provides and manages daily accounting and reporting functions for private equity real estate funds, co-investment entities and feeder funds.

Lisa Cappiello

Lisa is a tax partner in the firm's Private Client Services Group, working with both the West Palm Beach, FL, and New York, NY, offices. Lisa brings over 25 years of experience to her clients, providing tax consulting and compliance services to high-net-worth individuals, trusts, family offices, corporate executives and pass-through entities.

Christopher Fasano

Chris is a partner and member of the firm's Private Client Services Group, based in the Long Island, NY, office. Chris has over 15 years of public accounting experience, primarily providing accounting, advisory and tax services to closely held businesses and their owners.

Lauren Fazzari

Lauren is a partner in the Audit Services Group, based in the Long Island, NY, office. She has over 15 years of experience in audit, quarterly review and acquisition-related services. Lauren also provides audit and consulting services to employee benefit plans, including 401(k), profit-sharing and defined benefit plans.

Paul A. Gabriele

Paul is a tax partner in the Private Client Services and Life Sciences and Technology Groups, based in the Fort Lauderdale, FL, office. Paul has over 10 years of experience providing tax compliance and consultative planning, valuation, research and development, and cloud accounting services to startups, private businesses and individuals.

Eugene Katsman

Eugene is an audit partner in the firm's Financial Services Group, based in the New York, NY, office. With over 15 years of audit and accounting experience, Eugene primarily provides services to private equity funds, hedge funds, funds of funds, broker-dealers and investment advisors. Eugene also has experience in the manufacturing and distribution, software and technology industries.

Arthur Khaimov

Arthur is a tax partner in the firm's Real Estate Group and is based in the New York, NY, office. He has over 15 years of experience providing tax consulting and compliance services to a broad range of real estate and corporate clients, including major public and private equity REITs, mortgage REITs, real estate private equity companies and real estate lenders.

Albina Kurayeva

Albina is a partner and a member of the firm's Audit Services Group, based in the New York, NY, office. With over 20 years of public and private accounting experience—including Sarbanes-Oxley rules and regulations—Albina provides services primarily to manufacturing and distribution companies, retail, technology, media and entertainment, health care, registered broker-dealers and registered investment advisors, and employee benefit plans.

Yanelys Marx

Yanelys is a tax partner in the firm's Real Estate Services Group, based in the Miami, FL, office. She has over 10 years of experience specializing in closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals, assisting with both federal and state tax compliance issues. Yanelys also advises clients on various tax issues, including sales of assets, choice of entity and like-kind exchanges.

Brian May

Brian is a partner with more than 15 years of experience in the accounting industry. As the leader of the firm's Fort Myers, FL, office, Brian focuses on leading his team, growing the firm, and providing tax, accounting and consulting services for a variety of individual and business clients.

Thomas Murdoch

Thomas is an audit partner in the firm, based in the New York, NY, office. Thomas specializes in financial statement audits. His expertise focuses on the financial services industry, primarily serving private equity clients as well as hedge funds and funds of funds.

David Rackman

David is a partner in the firm's Real Estate Private Equity Group. Based in the Long Island, NY, office, David has nearly 10 years of experience in the tax aspects of partnerships and funds. He provides tax compliance, planning and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families and advises clients on complex federal and state tax examinations.

Timothy Schroeder

Timothy is a partner in the firm's Not-for-Profit Services Group, based in the New York, NY, office. His extensive expertise focuses on the planning, administration and supervision of not-for-profit engagements, including those that receive government funding and require special compliance reporting, as well as employee benefit plan audits.

Christopher Stoop

Christopher is a partner in the firm and is based in the Iselin, NJ, office. With over 15 years of experience, he provides audit-related services to public and private companies in the real estate and manufacturing and distribution industries within the consumer products space.

Lee Tomasso

Lee is a partner based in the Iselin, NJ, office and a member of the firm's Audit and Assurance Services practice. With nearly 15 years of public accounting experience, Lee provides audit-related services to public and private clients in a variety of industries, including software and technology, life sciences and automotive.

Angela Veal

Angela is a partner in the firm's Technical Accounting Advisory Services practice, based in the Dallas, TX office. She has nearly 25 years of global accounting and private industry experience. Angela advises the C-suite on complex transaction accounting relating to IPOs, M&As and debt restructuring, GAAP technical accounting and business transformation.

Varun Vig

Varun is a partner in the Private Client Services Group and member of the Financial Services Group, based in the New York, NY, office. He has over 15 years' experience providing comprehensive tax planning and compliance services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, including personal and partnership tax matters for private equity/hedge funds and their owners.

Maggie Xie

Maggie is a partner in the firm's Outsourced Family Office Solutions practice and is based in the West Palm Beach, FL, office. She has over 15 years of experience in accounting, taxation, investment and operational matters for ultra-high-net-worth families.

