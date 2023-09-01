Color World Cup - WBA Boxing Tour Met With Sensational Reception and Online Viewership Numbers

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Color World Cup - WBA World Tour organized by the World Boxing Association ("WBA") and Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has reached a perfect conclusion. Spectators were full of praise and appreciation for the high level of boxing and the electric atmosphere in the venue.

Color Star, a publicly traded company in the U.S., combines aspects of entertainment with top-level sports competitions. From intricately designed stage lighting to working with international sporting organizations such as the WBA, Color Star makes sure that every event lives up to its true potential. According to the broadcasting platforms, the number of viewers watching the Color World Cup exceeded 4 million.

The Color World Cup - WBA World Tour is an international boxing event jointly organized by Color Star Technology and the World Boxing Association in 2023, with the first location set in Dubai. The Company made significant efforts towards planning, scheduling, and selecting the venue in order to create an influential and exclusive boxing event that compellingly promotes the sport. At the event, members of the Dubai royal family were present along with local and international celebrities and media outlets. The Color World Cup - WBA World Tour was met with great reception in the region as these types of major sporting events are relatively scarce in the Middle East. And so, Color Star plans to bring more premier sporting events to the Middle East, enriching the region's entertainment and cultural landscape. Sina Sports, Tencent QQ Live, and other media platforms streamed the event live to facilitate more boxing fans who were not able to attend in person. A local Dubai online platform who broadcasted the event received 4 million views, which is a testament to the public's love for boxing. Many online viewers have left comments expressing their anticipation for more similar events in the future.

CEO of Color Star, Louis Luo, said, "We are very happy that so many people gave recognition to our competition: not only from the Dubai Royal Family, the WBA and other people from all walks of life, but also from the audience and online viewers. The influence of this competition is still growing, which allows us to bring in huge ticket revenues and commercial income. At the same time, it paves the way for us to organize more international events, all of which will hopefully bring in huge commercial profit for the company."

