Stericycle and Arbor Day Foundation Extend Partnership to Plant Trees Across the United States and Canada

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation for a second consecutive year to plant approximately 45,000 trees across the United States and Canada. Reforestation will help support habitat restoration as well as wildfire and hurricane recovery efforts.

"Stericycle continues to be a proud supporter of the Arbor Day Foundation," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "We are committed to helping keep our communities safer, make our oceans and waterways cleaner, reduce demand for landfill space, and contribute to a circular paper economy. Through our partnership with Arbor Day Foundation, we are supporting their goal to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees, which aligns with Stericycle's promise to protect what matters."

This year, Stericycle's efforts will help restore areas badly damaged by wildfires across California and hurricanes in Florida. In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, reforestation efforts will be focused on planting trees to promote species diversity and improve native wildlife habitat. Stericycle's efforts in Kentucky and West Virginia will focus on helping the land heal from years of coal mining. Large-scale tree planting efforts will help reestablish native forestland on two different former mining sites, providing watershed protection, healthy ecosystem balance and wildlife habitat. Lastly, in Canada, Stericycle will plant a diverse blend of tree species damaged by wildfires in the British Columbia area.

"The level of support Stericycle has shown for these projects exemplifies their commitment to combatting the many issues that threaten our forests," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "As the prevalence and intensity of natural disasters continues to rise, it is imperative that we continue to protect these vulnerable ecosystems. We are thrilled to partner with an organization who shares this value and has given us the boost we need to generate meaningful impact in places that need it most."

Stericycle is committed to supporting the communities it serves and creating a more sustainable, shared future by partnering with organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation to ensure environmental longevity for our most vital ecosystems. Over the two-year partnership, Stericycle has committed to planting over 120,000 trees. The trees being planted have a long-term, positive environmental impact by sequestering CO 2 , generating cleaner waterways and removing pollutants from the air. Since 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has surpassed a tree planting milestone by helping to plant more than 500 million trees across the globe. Stericycle is proud to be a part of this achievement and continue supporting sustainability efforts within the communities where we live and work.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

