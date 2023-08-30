Global Medical Virtual Assistants Announces Corporate Rebranding as the Premier Provider of Trained Medical Virtual Assistants

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for skilled virtual support in the healthcare industry, REVA Global Medical has proudly announced its corporate rebranding as Global Medical Virtual Assistants.

Recognizing the increasing need for innovative healthcare solutions, Global Medical Virtual Assistants has become the go-to provider of top-tier Virtual Assistants for medical practices and hospital systems nationwide. With a focus on improving efficiency and enhancing patient care, the company aims to revolutionize the way medical practices operate.

Global Medical Virtual Assistants boasts a team of highly trained professionals who possess extensive knowledge in the medical field. From appointment scheduling and insurance verification to prior authorizations, CBO staffing, revenue cycle management, and EMR data entry, their experienced Medical Virtual Assistants seamlessly integrate into the existing healthcare framework, offering efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Global Medical's rapid growth in the last 3 years is proof that the concept of virtual support is rapidly gaining prominence in the healthcare sector. As medical practices strive to cope with the growing demands of the industry, Global Medical Virtual Assistants have proven to be an effective solution. By leveraging the power of remote talent, Global Medical Virtual Assistants offers comprehensive assistance to healthcare providers, allowing them to streamline administrative tasks, optimize workflow, and improve overall productivity.

According to Beth Lachance, CEO of Global Medical Virtual Assistants, "Our rebranding represents a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the leading provider of Medical Virtual Assistants. We are excited to take this bold step in aligning our company name with our core mission and the direction the healthcare industry is heading."

Lachance further emphasized the role of Virtual Assistants and their impact on medical practices, stating, "Trained Medical Virtual Assistants are quickly transforming the way healthcare professionals operate. By delegating administrative tasks to our skilled remote workforce, physicians and medical staff can dedicate more time to providing quality care to their patients. This ultimately leads to improved patient satisfaction and better outcomes."

Global Medical Virtual Assistants is a premier provider of trained Medical Virtual Assistants for medical practices and hospital systems. With a focus on delivering unmatched quality and efficiency, Global Medical Virtual Assistants empowers healthcare professionals to provide exceptional care while optimizing their workflow and productivity.

