25 Years of Hempz!

The trailblazing brand who took hemp powered hydration mainstream celebrates its 25th anniversary!

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempz, the leader in creating 100% hemp seed oil-infused products with beloved fragrances, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two and a half decades, Hempz mission has been to unlock the beautifying, wellness-boosting power of hemp seed oil, the key ingredient at the heart of the brand and in all of its products.

Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their body, bath, skin, and hair care. Twenty-five years ago, hemp seeds were a mainstay of health food stores, not beauty aisles. Once considered alternative, hemp-powered hydration has gone mainstream, and Hempz was the first to shake up the status quo by developing products with 100% pure hemp seed oil.

Hempz first launched with its iconic Original Herbal Body Moisturizer, now a cult-favorite product hailed for its intense moisturizing properties and sweet floral banana signature scent, to share the power of hemp seed oil with the world. Today, each Hempz product is formulated with 100% pure hemp seed oil, rich in vitamins, nutrients, and essential fatty acids, to deliver hydrated, nourished, healthy skin and hair. "Our Original Herbal Body Moisturizer, or the "OG" as we call it, started it all! It is a fan favorite and is still a top selling product for our brand today," says Jennifer Weiderman, Chief Marketing Officer at Hempz.

As the pioneer and now the largest hemp seed oil beauty brand in the world, Hempz has been a trusted source for skin and haircare for a quarter century. While the brand is committed to creating products that make you look and feel your best, Hempz is also committed to creating a more beautiful tomorrow. Hemp is a sustainable ingredient that replenishes itself in 90 days, does not require the use of herbicides or pesticides, and regenerates the soili. All the products are vegan, Leaping Bunny certified, made in the USA, and formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients that come from nature.

Hempz body, bath, skin, and hair care are available at Ulta, Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Kroger, Albertson's, Amazon, and on hempz.com.

About HEMPZ

Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their body, bath, skin, and hair care. Armed with two decades of experience, products powered by nature, and exclusive scent blends customers love, Hempz is dedicated: to creating hemp seed oil-infused products that give skin and hair intense hydration. The secret? It's in the seed. Every Hempz product is formulated with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil. Hempz products are vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, made in the USA and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients.

