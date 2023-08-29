SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones Presents Two New Singles, Encouraging Fans To Ignite Their Potential and Become Their Best Selves

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist, Kwanza Jones, releases two new singles titled, " Ignite Your Life " and " We Won't Surrender " through her company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones. The new songs motivate fans to unleash their full potential and be their best selves.

Listen to " Ignite Your Life " and " We Won't Surrender "

The songs feature uplifting lyrics that encourage listeners to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams. They are a reflection of Jones' own journey as an artist, catalyst, impact leader, investor, and philanthropist.

"Ignite Your Life" is a song about finding your passion and purpose in life. It urges listeners to take action and make positive changes in themselves and in the world around them. As the song lyrics say, "C'mon get inspired, grow in every way. Nourish who you are, we can impact change. We can transform others if we start today."

"We Won't Surrender" is a song about resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. The lyrics of the song says, "Even if the world stops, we'll give it all that we got. Don't matter if it's hopeless, we're gonna keep on going." Throughout the entire song, listeners are reminded that they have the strength and courage within themselves to overcome any obstacle.

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones with a simple, yet ambitious vision – to be earth's most action-inspiring organization. It's a company that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community.

The impact organization creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones+Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | X (formerly called Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

