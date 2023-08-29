Battery industry experts convene to address lithium-ion battery fires and solutions

Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt to host 2nd Annual LithiumSAFE Battery Safety Workshop

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt International announced they will host the second annual LithiumSAFE Battery Safety Workshop from October 17th – 19th, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina. The event will bring together top experts in the lithium-ion battery industry to catalyze discussions on the critical challenges and groundbreaking solutions in battery safety.

Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized many industries, allowing mobile computing, electric vehicles and next-generation robotics controlled by artificial intelligence. However, safety concerns continue to plague the industry, hindering growth and in some cases causing property damage and injury. Damaged, misused, or imperfectly manufactured batteries can ignite or explode, and fear of these events is causing significant hesitation among those who would be responsible or affected by this outcome.

To mobilize the industry, Soteria and NAATBatt will hold a two-day conference at the Hyatt Regency Greenville to convene battery experts and professionals across the supply chain to foster an open dialogue about battery safety, solutions, testing, and certification that can be used to ensure public safety. The agenda will include panel discussions, technical speakers, company safety perspectives, and keynote speakers with networking sessions built into each day.

"The combination of expert panels answering difficult questions from the audience last year was magical," said Dr. Brian Morin, Co-founder, and CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group. "This year we are using the same format to address difficult topics like battery safety for micro mobility, safety in aerospace and defense, and a potential battery safety grading system."

"Lithium battery safety is a challenge," says Jim Greenberger, Executive Director of NAATBatt International. "But it is also an opportunity. Companies that can demonstrate a real, qualitative difference in their products' safety profile will be well-positioned to address increasing demands of regulators and consumers for safe lithium battery technology."

Cell manufacturers, material suppliers, OEMs, battery engineers, and other members of the battery supply chain are invited to attend the workshop. The early-bird registration fee ends tomorrow, 8/31 at midnight, so be sure to register soon to take advantage of these savings. Registration is open at https://www.lithiumsafe.net/events/lithium-safe-battery-safety-workshop-1-2.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria is a lithium-ion battery safety platform that includes both a technology to eliminate battery fires and consortium to promote best practices for lithium-ion battery safety. Soteria's patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway by forming a fuse around internal short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function. Soteria's mission is to have inherently safe batteries everywhere, which Soteria believes will take a wholistic approach to safety, combining complementary safety technologies from many companies and strategies. Soteria's consortium has over 125 members including NASA, Mercedes, Bosch, Motorola, Lenovo and many more. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Dr. Brian Morin and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

