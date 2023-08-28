Ugreen Prepares Innovative Product Demo for IFA 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a renowned consumer electronics brand focused on power solutions, has confirmed plans to participate in the highly anticipated IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The event, known for showcasing innovation and technical breakthroughs in consumer electronics, will take place at Messe Berlin from September 1-5.

Ugreen will showcase some of its upcoming products at the event as part of its commitment to revolutionizing the charging and portable energy sectors. Visitors will get to experience next-gen future power solutions up close by visiting Ugreen's exhibition booth located at Booth H 5.2-A113 on any given day during the event.

Leading the way among Ugreen products at the show is the Nexode 300W Gallium Nitride Charger, which is the first 300W multi-port GaN fast charger. Capable of fast charging multiple devices simultaneously, the product also comes equipped with four USB-C and one USB-A port, establishing a new industry benchmark for mobile-device quick charging. Next up for visitors seeking innovative solutions is Ugreen's exciting PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station, which features the latest LiFePO4 EV-rated batteries and caters to the growing demand for reliable and portable energy solutions.

As a global brand, Ugreen leverages its technical expertise in the consumer power domain to form strategic alliances with industry giants like BYD to foster pioneering product development and advances outdoor power solutions, creating a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Spearheaded by a commitment to being a value-driven and customer-centric brand, Ugreen has stood firm in its pursuit of industry-leading excellence. With an eye on the future industry landscape, Ugreen has planned to launch a new series - the Ugreen NAS (Network Attached Storage), which is positioned as a small data center.

Ugreen's Vice President Evan Li said, "At Ugreen, we constantly listen to our users' feedback and strive to incorporate their suggestions into our product development process. It is through this close collaboration with our customers that we are able to bring them more surprises and exceed their expectations."

