NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB941.8 million ( US$129.9 million ), a 27.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, and a 17.2% increase from the first quarter of 2023 , mainly due to an increase in distribution of insurance products.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2022



Q2 2023



YoY Change Wealth management 508.6



745.3



46.5 % Asset management 210.3



183.4



(12.8 %) Other businesses 19.2



13.1



(31.6 %) Total net revenues 738.1



941.8



27.6 %

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB349.4 million ( US$48 .2 million), an 8.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to a 27.6% increase in net revenue and partially offset by a 42.7% increase in total operating cost and expenses as less expenses incurred in last second quarter due to various pandemic restrictions. Income from operations increased by 25.3% compared with the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 17.2% increase in net revenues and various cost control measures implemented in the second quarter of 2023.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2022



Q2 2023



YoY Change Wealth management 193.8



300.2



54.9 % Asset management 142.6



80.9



(43.3 %) Other businesses (13.3)



(31.7)



138.3 % Total income from operations 323.1



349.4



8.1 %

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB315.4 million ( US$43.5 million ), a 9.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to a 97.7% decrease in income from equity in affiliates as we recorded a gain of RMB69.2 million from the second quarter of 2022, resulting from net book value increases in certain offshore private equity funds managed by Gopher. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders increased by 29.2% compared with the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 25.3% increase in income from operations and a 69.7% increase in other income.





Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB313.1 million ( US$43 .2 million), an 11.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, and a 30.7% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. We primarily distribute private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2023 was 446,557, a 6.7% increase from June 30, 2022 , and a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2023 .

Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the second quarter of 2023 was 11,548, a 10.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, and a 2.8% increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB18.4 billion ( US$2.5 billion ), a 4.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to an 84.2% decrease in distribution of private equity products, as we maintain a cautious approach to fundraising and investment allocation for our domestic private equity investments, and partially offset by a 79.3% increase in distribution of private secondary products. The aggregate value of investment products distributed increased by 9.6% from the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to increases in the distribution of mutual fund products.



Three months ended June 30,

2022

2023 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 12.2

63.1 %

12.0

65.4 % Private secondary products 2.4

12.4 %

4.3

23.3 % Private equity products 3.9

20.3 %

0.6

3.3 % Other products[3] 0.8

4.2 %

1.5

8.0 % All products 19.3

100.0 %

18.4

100.0 %

C overage network in mainland China covered 63 cities as of June 30, 2023 , compared with 79 cities as of June 30, 2022 and 68 cities as of March 31, 2023, as we continue to streamline our domestic coverages.





Number of relationship managers was 1,375 as of June 30, 2023 , a 9.6% increase from June 30, 2022 , and a 3.6% increase from March 31, 2023 . Among which, we had 56 overseas relationship managers as of June 30, 2023 , a 100.0% increase from March 31, 2023 .

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of June 30, 2023 were RMB156.9 billion (US$21.6 billion), a 0.5% decrease from March 31, 2023 and a 0.9% increase from June 30, 2022.

Investment type As of

March 31,

2023



Growth



Distribution/

Redemption

As of

June 30,

2023

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 133.3

84.6 %

0.6

1.0

132.9

84.7 % Public securities[4] 11.3

7.2 %

1.8

1.5

11.6

7.4 % Real estate 6.9

4.3 %

-

0.3

6.6

4.2 % Multi-strategies 4.7

3.0 %

-

0.3

4.4

2.8 % Others 1.4

0.9 %

-

-

1.4

0.9 % All Investments 157.6

100.0 %

2.4

3.1

156.9

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "For the first half of 2023, I am happy to see a 13.8% period-to-period increase in net revenues, driven by a 104.1% growth in revenues generated from our overseas business, accounting for 41.0% of the group's net revenues compared to 22.8% in the first half of 2022, as we continue to successfully execute our globalization strategy. During the second quarter, we were glad to launch the grand opening of our new headquarter, Noah Wealth Centre, which provides a client-centric private banking experience for Noah's global clients. Since 2019, we winded down all of our domestic non-standardized single counterparty private credit products, including domestic residential real estate funds, which was proven to have effectively safeguarded our clients' wealth amidst the recent challenges faced by this asset class. Our continued devotion in strengthening investment research capabilities and shield our clients' hard-earned capital through optimized asset allocation advice is what distinguish us as a trusted advisor for our clients."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB941.8 million (US$129.9 million), a 27.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in distribution of insurance products.

Wealth Management Business



Asset Management Business





Other Businesses





[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB592.3 million (US$81.7 million), a 42.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2022. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB385.1 million (US$53.1 million), selling expenses of RMB112.0 million (US$15.4 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB64.0 million (US$8.8 million), provision of credit losses of RMB0.2 million and other operating expenses of RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB445.1 million ( US$61.4 million ), a 41.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general and administrative expenses, as less expenses incurred in last second quarter due to various pandemic restrictions.





Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB102.5 million ( US$14.1 million ), a 51.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to decreased selling and general and administrative expenses due to various pandemic restrictions for the corresponding period in 2022.





Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB44.8 million ( US$6 .2 million), compared with RMB32.4 million from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to increased depreciation expenses as we moved into our new headquarter premises in Shanghai in May.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 37.1%, decreased from 43.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2023 was 40.3%, compared with 38.1%% for the corresponding period in 2022.





Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2023 was 44.1%, compared with 67.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.





Loss from operation for other businesses for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB31.7 million ( US$4.4 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB13.3 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Investment Income/loss

Investment loss for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.0 million (US$0.5 million), compared with investment income RMB5.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB90.2 million (US$12.4 million), a 15.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to more taxable income compared with the second quarter of 2022.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), a 97.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, as we recorded a gain of RMB69.2 million from the second quarter of 2022, resulting from net book value increases in certain offshore private equity funds managed by Gopher.

Net Income

Net Income





Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders





Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had RMB4,740.4 million (US$653.7 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB 4,713.2 million as of March 31, 2023 and RMB3,608.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB176.4 million (US$24.3 million), primarily due to net income earned for the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2023 was RMB329.2 million (US$45.4 million), primarily due to several investments made.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to consolidation of one investment fund that Gopher manages and accounts for those limited partners' capital contributions as financing activity.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first half of 2023, Noah distributed RMB35.2 billion (US$4.9 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.9 billion (US$21.6 billion) as of June 30, 2023.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,375 relationship managers across 63 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 446,557 registered clients as of June 30, 2023. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ended June 30, 2023 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,713,215

4,740,434

653,736



Restricted cash 136,074

143,255

19,756



Short-term investments 316,178

445,485

61,435



Accounts receivable, net 363,890

534,885

73,764



Amounts due from related parties 499,220

429,202

59,190



Loans receivable, net 381,449

341,083

47,037



Other current assets 199,429

200,588

27,662



Total current assets 6,609,455

6,834,932

942,580

Long-term investments, net 851,649

980,257

135,184

Investment in affiliates 1,474,736

1,464,702

201,992

Property and equipment, net 2,487,886

2,525,732

348,314

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 175,992

152,040

20,967

Deferred tax assets 436,446

436,240

60,160

Other non-current assets 145,022

169,454

23,369 Total Assets 12,181,186

12,563,357

1,732,566 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 740,811

562,029

77,507



Income tax payable 153,799

141,693

19,540



Deferred revenues 79,235

71,440

9,852



Dividend payable -

177,502

24,479



Contingent liabilities 566,005

592,097

81,654



Other current liabilities 546,497

584,384

80,590

Total current liabilities 2,086,347

2,129,145

293,622

Deferred tax liabilities 228,271

230,797

31,828

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 94,178

79,267

10,931

Other non-current liabilities 51,184

54,495

7,515

Total Liabilities 2,459,980

2,493,704

343,896

Equity 9,721,206

10,069,653

1,388,670 Total Liabilities and Equity 12,181,186

12,563,357

1,732,566

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023

2023



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 177,339

399,521

55,096

125.3 % Recurring service fees 184,300

176,355

24,320

(4.3 %) Performance-based income 9,481

4,328

597

(54.4 %) Other service fees 52,521

64,114

8,842

22.1 % Total revenues from others 423,641

644,318

88,855

52.1 % Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 30,893

5,982

825

(80.6 %) Recurring service fees 277,359

271,033

37,377

(2.3 %) Performance-based income 16,533

23,635

3,259

43.0 % Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 324,785

300,650

41,461

(7.4 %) Total revenues 748,426

944,968

130,316

26.3 % Less: VAT related surcharges (10,284)

(3,211)

(443)

(68.8 %) Net revenues 738,142

941,757

129,873

27.6 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (131,519)

(180,304)

(24,865)

37.1 % Others (226,286)

(204,798)

(28,243)

(9.5 %) Total compensation and benefits (357,805)

(385,102)

(53,108)

7.6 % Selling expenses (70,307)

(112,003)

(15,446)

59.3 % General and administrative

expenses (35,649)

(63,983)

(8,824)

79.5 % Reversal of (provision for) credit

losses 5,788

(220)

(30)

N.A. Other operating expenses (22,677)

(37,078)

(5,113)

63.5 % Government subsidies 65,653

6,048

834

(90.8 %) Total operating costs and expenses (414,997)

(592,338)

(81,687)

42.7 % Income from operations 323,145

349,419

48,186

8.1 % Other income:













Interest income 17,681

39,684

5,473

124.4 % Investment income (loss) 5,174

(3,976)

(548)

N.A. Other income 11,849

15,821

2,182

33.5 % Total other income 34,704

51,529

7,107

48.5 % Income before taxes and income from

equity in affiliates 357,849

400,948

55,293

12.0 % Income tax expense (78,164)

(90,213)

(12,441)

15.4 % Income from equity in affiliates 69,203

1,561

215

(97.7 %) Net income 348,888

312,296

43,067

(10.5 %) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (117)

(3,132)

(432)

2576.9 % Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 349,005

315,428

43,499

(9.6 %)















Income per ADS, basic 5.19

4.54

0.63

(12.5 %) Income per ADS, diluted 5.18

4.54

0.63

(12.4 %) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 43.8 %

37.1 %

37.1 %



Net margin 47.3 %

33.2 %

33.2 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 67,245,724

69,469,110

69,469,110



Diluted 67,310,698

69,492,786

69,492,786



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of

period 60,222,116

63,137,912

63,137,912





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023

2023



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 258,493

570,092

78,619

120.5 % Recurring service fees 377,679

369,063

50,896

(2.3 %) Performance-based income 152,392

7,758

1,070

(94.9 %) Other service fees 91,281

136,980

18,890

50.1 % Total revenues from others 879,845

1,083,893

149,475

23.2 % Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 52,048

11,878

1,638

(77.2 %) Recurring service fees 570,411

554,505

76,470

(2.8 %) Performance-based income 48,600

103,960

14,337

113.9 % Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 671,059

670,343

92,445

(0.1 %) Total revenues 1,550,904

1,754,236

241,920

13.1 % Less: VAT related surcharges (17,070)

(9,006)

(1,242)

(47.2 %) Net revenues 1,533,834

1,745,230

240,678

13.8 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (241,514)

(329,039)

(45,377)

36.2 % Others (474,196)

(426,169)

(58,771)

(10.1 %) Total compensation and benefits (715,710)

(755,208)

(104,148)

5.5 % Selling expenses (130,213)

(208,672)

(28,777)

60.3 % General and administrative expenses (93,856)

(109,683)

(15,126)

16.9 % Reversal of credit losses 14,986

5,478

755

(63.4 %) Other operating expenses (52,312)

(67,875)

(9,360)

29.8 % Government subsidies 80,211

19,032

2,625

(76.3 %) Total operating costs and expenses (896,894)

(1,116,928)

(154,031)

24.5 % Income from operations 636,940

628,302

86,647

(1.4 %) Other income:













Interest income 30,318

74,072

10,216

144.3 % Investment income (loss) 30,547

(17,559)

(2,421)

N.A. Other income 11,571

25,379

3,500

119.3 % Total other income 72,436

81,892

11,295

13.1 % Income before taxes and

income from equity in affiliates 709,376

710,194

97,942

0.1 % Income tax expense (155,500)

(159,793)

(22,036)

2.8 % Income from equity in affiliates 99,223

5,230

719

(94.7 %) Net income 653,099

555,631

76,625

(14.9 %) Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (1,148)

(4,007)

(553)

249.0 % Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 654,247

559,638

77,178

(14.5 %)















Income per ADS, basic 9.73

8.06

1.11

(17.2 %) Income per ADS, diluted 9.70

8.05

1.11

(17.0 %) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 41.5 %

36.0 %

36.0 %



Net margin 42.6 %

31.8 %

31.8 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 67,240,800

69,468,036

69,468,036



Diluted 67,428,368

69,498,956

69,498,956



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 60,222,116

63,137,912

63,137,912





[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 348,888

312,296

43,068

(10.5 %) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 75,557

140,753

19,411

86.3 % Comprehensive income 424,445

453,049

62,479

6.7 % Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (183)

(3,269)

(451)

1,686.3 % Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 424,628

456,318

62,930

7.5 %

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 653,099

555,631

76,625

(14.9 %) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments















66,420

123,918

17,089

86.6 % Comprehensive income 719,519

679,549

93,714

(5.6 %) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interests

(1,065)

(4,189)

(578)

293.9 % Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 720,584

683,738

94,292

(5.1 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

Change











Number of registered clients 418,675

446,557

6.7 % Number of relationship managers 1,255

1,375

9.6 % Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 79

63

(20.3 %)

























Three months ended





June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 12,866

11,548

(10.2 %) Transaction value:









Private equity products 3,918

618

(84.2 %) Private secondary products 2,394

4,293

79.3 % Mutual fund products 12,190

12,031

(1.3 %) Other products 814

1,465

80.1 % Total transaction value 19,316

18,407

(4.7 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 399,521

-

-

399,521 Recurring service fees 176,355

-

-

176,355 Performance-based income 4,328

-

-

4,328 Other service fees 50,878

-

13,236

64,114 Total revenues from others 631,082

-

13,236

644,318 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 5,920

62

-

5,982 Recurring service fees 93,914

177,119

-

271,033 Performance-based income 17,115

6,520

-

23,635 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 116,949

183,701

-

300,650 Total revenues 748,031

183,701

13,236

944,968 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,755)

(312)

(144)

(3,211) Net revenues 745,276

183,389

13,092

941,757 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (175,446)

(4,858)

-

(180,304) Others (133,409)

(63,949)

(7,440)

(204,798) Total compensation and benefits (308,855)

(68,807)

(7,440)

(385,102) Selling expenses (84,883)

(20,839)

(6,281)

(112,003) General and administrative

expenses (47,431)

(11,721)

(4,831)

(63,983) (Provision for) reversal of credit

losses (294)

74

-

(220) Other operating expenses (9,637)

(1,230)

(26,211)

(37,078) Government subsidies 6,002

46

-

6,048 Total operating costs and expenses (445,098)

(102,477)

(44,763)

(592,338) Income (loss) from operations 300,178

80,912

(31,671)

349,419

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 177,339

-

-

177,339 Recurring service fees 184,300

-

-

184,300 Performance-based income 9,481

-

-

9,481 Other service fees 27,375

-

25,146

52,521 Total revenues from others 398,495

-

25,146

423,641 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 1,518

29,375

-

30,893 Recurring service fees 107,767

169,592

-

277,359 Performance-based income 3,837

12,696

-

16,533 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 113,122

211,663

-

324,785 Total revenues 511,617

211,663

25,146

748,426 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,976)

(1,313)

(5,995)

(10,284) Net revenues 508,641

210,350

19,151

738,142 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (120,258)

(11,261)

-

(131,519) Others (153,046)

(63,241)

(9,999)

(226,286) Total compensation and benefits (273,304)

(74,502)

(9,999)

(357,805) Selling expenses (60,479)

(8,244)

(1,584)

(70,307) General and administrative

expenses (18,821)

(12,287)

(4,541)

(35,649) Reversal of (provision for) credit

losses 141

(441)

6,088

5,788 Other operating income (expenses) 915

(113)

(23,479)

(22,677) Government subsidies 36,750

27,822

1,081

65,653 Total operating costs and expenses (314,798)

(67,765)

(32,434)

(414,997) Income (loss) from operations 193,843

142,585

(13,283)

323,145

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 419,220

118,972

13,236

551,428 Hong Kong 282,693

42,439

-

325,132 Others 46,118

22,290

-

68,408 Total revenues 748,031

183,701

13,236

944,968



Three months ended June 30, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 378,862

184,939

25,146

588,947 Hong Kong 111,125

9,117

-

120,242 Others 21,630

17,607

-

39,237 Total revenues 511,617

211,663

25,146

748,426

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 349,005

315,428

(9.6 %) Adjustment for share-based compensation 7,990

(3,055)

N.A. Less: tax effect of adjustments 1,922

(740)

N.A. Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 355,073

313,113

(11.8 %) Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 47.3 %

33.5 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 48.1 %

33.2 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 5.18

4.54

(12.4 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 5.28

4.51

(14.6 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Change

2022

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 654,247

559,638

(14.5 %) Adjustment for share-based compensation 18,836

(9,244)

N.A. Less: tax effect of adjustments 4,529

(2,239)

N.A. Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 668,554

552,633

(17.3 %) Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 42.7 %

32.1 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 43.6 %

31.7 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 9.70

8.05

(17.0 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 9.92

7.95

(19.9 %)

