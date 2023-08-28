Maven Clinic and March for Moms Announce Second Annual MPact for Families Fellows to Advance Maternal Health Equity

Focus on Community-Based Organizations that Center Black and Indigenous Women in Holistic Care Models

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, and March for Moms , a non-profit that improves the health and wellbeing of mothers through advocacy and awareness, today announced its second annual cohort of MPact for Families fellows. Through the course of a 12-month program, Maven and March for Moms provide financial support, mentoring, and skill support to community-based organizations that have built trust within their communities and share Maven's focus on improving maternal health outcomes. The 2023-2024 MPact for Families Fellows are Village of Healing and Breath of My Heart Birthplace.

Village of Healing offers a new approach to community wellness through Cuyahoga County's first and only medical center focused on the health of Black women. The Village of Healing Center delivers quality health care services that meet the social and cultural needs of patients in the greater Cleveland community by offering gynecology, obstetrics, mental health services, telehealth, and community programs. offers a new approach to community wellness throughfirst and only medical center focused on the health of Black women. The Village of Healing Center delivers quality health care services that meet the social and cultural needs of patients in the greatercommunity by offering gynecology, obstetrics, mental health services, telehealth, and community programs.

Breath of My Heart Birthplace is a midwifery care clinic and birth center in the Española Valley of New Mexico . Through its free walk-in clinic, birth services, and holistic fertility and preconception care, Breath of My Heart meets the needs of birthing people and families before, during, and after birth. is a midwifery care clinic and birth center in the Española Valley of. Through its free walk-in clinic, birth services, and holistic fertility and preconception care, Breath of My Heart meets the needs of birthing people and families before, during, and after birth.

"The power of community-based models cannot be overstated in turning the tide on the maternal health crisis and ensuring every person receives the care and support they need as they build their family," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven. "We're excited to build on the momentum from the first year of the MPact for Families program and support this new cohort as they scale their impact."

"We know the community has solutions to the challenges experienced by Black and Indigenous birthing people, and it is important for us to partner with those who are the most impacted in shaping and scaling those solutions. With our second MPact for Families cohort, March for Moms and Maven continue to invest the time, talent, and financial resources to ensure that maternal health community-based organizations can focus on building a sustainable and resilient organization that can serve moms, birthing people, and families for many years to come," said Laneceya Russ, Executive Director of March for Moms.

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful first year of the MPact for Families program. Last year's fellows included Black Mamas ATX and Chocolate Milk Mommies , two community-based organizations addressing Black maternal and child health disparities through doula and breastfeeding support.

Providing culturally competent care for every woman and family is at the forefront of Maven's work, including the MPact for Families program. Maven's virtual care model delivers personalized support that's tailored to meet the unique needs, circumstances and experiences of each person. Through care matching, members have access to a personalized care team who share their language, cultural background and lived experiences, including specialists who are of a specific race, gender, or sexual orientation.

