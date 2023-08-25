XCMG Machinery Empowers Full-Cycle Mining Operations with Advanced Workplace Technology

XCMG Machinery Participated in the Full Design and Development Process of China's First Mining Satellite, Lately Has Been Launched

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) is leading the next revolution of mining machinery development with cutting-edge equipment products and advanced workplace technology. On July 23, CUMT Nanhu, China's first mining satellite jointly designed and developed by XCMG, the China University of Mining and Technology, and Skysight, was successfully launched at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

XCMG Has Participated in the Full Design and Development Process of the China's First Mining Satellite CUMT Nanhu, and Will Be One of Its Future Users. (PRNewswire)

The X-Band, sun-synchronous satellite is a co-orbit, multi-means remote sensing satellite constellation combining SAR, optical, and thermal infrared with excellent performance and a long service life. It will be applied in the fields of mine exploration and design, mining industry development, intelligent mine operation, geological disaster early warning, safe mining scheduling, mine site slope management, comprehensive utilization of abandoned pits, and green mine rehabilitation.

XCMG has participated in the full design and development process of CUMT Nanhu and will be one of its future users. The satellite will enable unified planning of personnel, vehicles, and sites to achieve integrated dispatching, command platform visualization, and intelligent deployment, which will improve the safety level, reduce operation costs, and lower manual input. It will play a key role in constructing safe, intelligent, green, and ecological mines.

"XCMG Mining Machinery focuses on the application of information technologies, including the Internet of Vehicles, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and big data. We organically converge all operation links from R&D and process, manufacturing and assembly, equipment and application scenarios, market, sales, and services to realize full-cycle management and establish a solid foundation of digital infrastructures that is catalyzing the digital transformation of the traditional manufacturing industries," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and Chairman of XCMG.

While on the other side of the earth, XCMG's super mining giant duo of a 400-ton electric hydraulic excavator XE4000E and a 260-ton dual-bridge rigid mining truck XDE260 are working around the clock in an open-pit mine in Ecuador, tackling the challenges of heavy workload, high dust, and high intensity with ease and grace.

In July, 15 units of XCMG excavators, including XE490DK, 370CA, and XE215C, set off to work in one of Phu Bia Mining's gold mines in Laos, a site that has a proven reserve of 1 million ounces of gold and 5 million ounces of silver.

