PACSUN CELEBRATES HOTTEST NEW FALL 2023 FASHION TRENDS WITH A BODEGA-STYLE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE AT THE PACSUN NYC SOHO FLAGSHIP

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the ultimate destination for youth fashion, introduced exclusive new men's and women's styles from its Fall 2023 Collection at a packed launch event curated with special experiences last night at its beloved Soho Flagship location in New York City. Fans of the brand cued up for exclusive offerings from Beverly and Beck, Reebok, PAC 1980, Fear of God Essentials, and more.

In celebration of the Fall 2023 Collection, Pacsun hosted an immersive bodega-style consumer event at its Soho Flagship on Thursday, August 24th, with experiential pop-ups and customized product offerings. Thousands of attendees lined up down Broadway to enjoy live music by two NYC based DJs, capture fun moments for social sharing at the 360-photo booth, play for prizes on a claw machine, and savor delicious food and beverages. Guests also explored the new fall and back-to-school offerings IRL at various merchandise stands, including a Beverly and Beck floral station and dedicated PAC 1980 and Fear of God Essentials pop-ups. Consumers also received special gifts from brands throughout the evening; Beverly and Beck gave out complimentary flower bouquets with apparel purchases and guests received a reusable water bottle with PAC 1980 purchases. A DIY station featuring Reebok offered complimentary sneakers to the first 150 guests and allowed them to customize their favorite sneakers with their initials and a Pacsun laser printer logo, which provided them an exclusive touch to the footwear staple.

The premier youth retailer remains at the forefront of the latest Gen Z fashion trends to deliver exclusive, curated styles that resonate with its audience. As fall approaches, Pacsun will continue to delight customers with a wide array of best-selling men's and women's cargo pants and baggy denim silhouettes with new washes and details. The balance of the Fall 2023 collection is headlined by graphic tees, fleece hoodies and sweatshirts from some of Pacsun's biggest brand partners, along with its in-house lines, and complemented by trend-forward knitwear and outerwear rounding out the assortment as the weather changes.

Embracing forward-looking style, Pacsun is leaning into stylish jackets and outerwear for its Fall 2023 men's assortment. From racing-inspired pieces to varsity and garage-style jackets with interesting prints, Pacsun's distinct range of jackets elevates fits to the next level. Among this season's essentials, textured knits, heavy-weight wovens, flannels, and shackets stand out, embodying comfort and style.

"For Fall 2023, we're seeing a big demand for baggy denim and cargos, layering pieces and graphic tees and fleece, with a neutral color palette across the men's and women's categories," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun.

Pacsun women's styles take a new graphic direction including moto, athletic and femme trends with a macro-ballet core influence. Skirts in new versatile fabrications and silhouettes paired with desirable contour seamless tanks and tees remain must-haves for the season. Brand new waffle knits and cozy sweaters in trending olive, wine, soft pink, and feminine neutral colorways will also be a focus this season. Following a successful summer launch, Beverly & Beck anchors Pacun's fashion assortment with her fall debut featuring a neutral, clean aesthetic with nods of femininity driven by satins, trims, and two-piece sets. PAC 1980 also continues its seasonal rollout with a strong line of new active onesies, dresses, skirts, and jackets for an effortless on-the-go style.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Fall 2023 Collection, which reflects the spirit of the season," said Addie Rintel, Vice President of Women's Merchandising & Design at Pacsun. "Back-to-school marks an exciting time for our community, and we're offering a wide range of styles that incorporate the latest trends, colors and aesthetics for all."

Pacsun is excited to introduce a handful of new brands to Pacsun as well as invigorate existing brands with special capsule collections and collaborations. Exciting newness from Bricks & Wood, Overtime, Free & Easy, Gardens & Seeds, and Circulate Marketplace will be dropping all season long.

Shop the latest men's, women's and gender-neutral apparel from the Fall 2023 Collection at www.pacsun.com and in Pacsun stores nationwide. Event images can be accessed HERE .

