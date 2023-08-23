Vouched Launches New Identity Verification Solution for Telehealth Providers

New VouchedRx Solution Streamlines Patient Verification for Digital Health Providers and Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouched , an AI-driven identity verification platform, today launched its latest solutions, VouchedRx and VouchedRx Plus, designed to streamline the patient verification process for telehealth and digital health providers. The rapid expansion of telehealth services has afforded greater convenience to patients, but it has also presented hurdles for healthcare organizations and telehealth companies, specifically regarding the complex and time-consuming process of patient identity verification. VouchedRx and VouchedRx Plus have been developed to address these challenges, enabling telehealth providers to enhance patient experiences and tap into new revenue streams by onboarding more patients.

"At Vouched, we recognize the pivotal role that secure patient verification plays in the telehealth industry's success," said John Baird, Co-Founder and CEO, Vouched. "With VouchedRx, we're offering a transformative solution that not only streamlines patient onboarding but also empowers healthcare providers to meet regulatory requirements without compromising efficiency or security. We believe this is a game-changer for the digital health industry."

Key features and benefits of the VouchedRx and VouchedRx Plus solutions include:

Real-Time Identity Verification : VouchedRx delivers real-time patient identity verification using AI-powered technology, encompassing facial recognition, document verification, and data verification for quick and accurate outcomes. For those seeking enhanced compliance, VouchedRx Plus offers all the capabilities of VouchedRx, augmented with features designed to meet higher levels of regulatory requirements.

Customization for Business Needs: VouchedRx and VouchedRx Plus are highly customizable, allowing telehealth companies to tailor workflows to their specific requirements. From high-risk prescription verification to streamlined low-risk prescription processes, the solutions accommodate a range of needs.

Streamlined Onboarding : Manual verification processes often stretch patient onboarding to days, while VouchedRx revolutionizes the experience. Vouched refines the verification journey, reducing the average time to mere minutes or less per patient. This swift onboarding not only enhances patient satisfaction but also positions telehealth providers at the forefront of efficient and patient-centric care.

Regulatory Compliance : Telehealth providers are subject to strict regulatory obligations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Compliance with these regulations is essential, and VouchedRx is designed to help telehealth providers meet these requirements and ensure that patient data is secure and protected. VouchedRx can minimize a digital health provider's risk of non-compliance penalties and ensure the company meets its legal obligations with identity verification.VouchedRx ensures adherence to regulatory obligations, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), safeguarding patient data and minimizing the risk of non-compliance penalties.

Enhanced Patient Experience : Patient drop-offs due to complex procedures and delays can be detrimental to telehealth providers. VouchedRx's seamless onboarding experience fosters patient loyalty and satisfaction.

Fraud Mitigation : VouchedRx's AI algorithms can analyze patient photographs to ensure they match their identification documents, reducing the risk of identity fraud . Additionally, Vouched's identity platform can integrate data from various sources to cross-check and verify patient information, reducing the potential for patients to provide false data.

Operational Efficiency: VouchedRx optimizes the patient verification process, saving telemedicine providers significant operational costs. This efficiency enables telehealth providers to focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services, resulting in improved operational effectiveness.

By reducing friction in the onboarding process, ensuring compliance, and enhancing the patient experience, VouchedRx empowers healthcare organizations to achieve growth while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency. For more information about VouchedRx and how it can revolutionize your telehealth operations, visit: https://www.vouched.id/identityverificationsolutions#rx .

About Vouched

Vouched is an industry leading provider of AI-based identity verification for regulated and commercial businesses who need to quickly and accurately verify individuals in order to provide access to services, while minimizing fraud risk. Vouched delivers identity verification for anyone, anywhere, providing a multi-dimensional, dynamic verification of any individual's identity, including hard-to-identify populations. Vouched is the only IDV solution that is adaptive to ensure customer growth and acquisition goals are met, while maintaining compliance requirements through a proven, deterministic decision process that leads the industry in definitive response rates. Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, SeaChange Ventures. Learn more at Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn .

