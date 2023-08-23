Part of the Art: Explore Peak Color in Asheville's Art and Nature

From captivating hikes to immersive art experiences, the Blue Ridge Mountains offer unique opportunities to experience colorways this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A world of color awaits travelers to Asheville now through fall, both natural and human-made. In addition to nature's symphony of crimson and gold hues, this season offers art experiences that invite visitors into painted landscapes and imagined worlds. When the day's adventures are over, guests can rest their heads at an artfully designed boutique hotel that will transform an overnight stay into a dreamscape.

AN ARTFUL FEAST, FOR ALL SENSES

Exhibition | Krafthouse: Forest of the New Trees is a first-of-its kind immersive art installation at the Center for Craft. The self-guided experience created by local visual artists, filmmakers, poets, performers and costume designers invites visitors into an imaginary realm, inspired by Appalachian craft traditions, indigenous wisdom, and the ancient wildness of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the world's oldest mountains. Return visits will reward guests with new perspectives. The exhibition runs Sept. 23-Oct. 13 . is a first-of-its kind immersive art installation at the Center for Craft. The self-guided experience created by local visual artists, filmmakers, poets, performers and costume designers invites visitors into an imaginary realm, inspired by Appalachian craft traditions, indigenous wisdom, and the ancient wildness of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the world's oldest mountains. Return visits will reward guests with new perspectives. The exhibition runs

Exhibition | Asheville, nicknamed " Foodtopia " for its distinguished culinary and farming scene, now has an appetizing art exhibit dedicated to food as a focal point in culture and life. The Art of Food is a collection of works by some of the most preeminent postwar and contemporary artists, including Roy Lichtenstein , Andy Warhol and Enrique Chagoya . On view at the Asheville Art Museum through Oct. 22 . Asheville, nicknamed "" for its distinguished culinary and farming scene, now has an appetizing art exhibit dedicated to food as a focal point in culture and life.is a collection of works by some of the most preeminent postwar and contemporary artists, includingand. On view at the Asheville Art Museum through

Gallery Hop | The Second Saturday gallery hop just got a new set of wheels. The ArtsAVL Connect Trolley offers free rides to artist galleries and studios downtown and in the River Arts District. Riders can hop off or on at any stop along the route. The trolley runs every second Saturday from 12-8 p.m. The Second Saturday gallery hop just got a new set of wheels. Theoffers free rides to artist galleries and studios downtown and in the River Arts District. Riders can hop off or on at any stop along the route. The trolley runs every second Saturday from

Open Studios | Every first Friday, more than a dozen artists at The Refinery AVL Creator Space and Gallery open their studio doors to visitors. El Mercadito , a new addition to the gallery space, is a collection of drawings, sculptures and mixed-media artwork by Luis Alvaro Sahagun centered on Latinx narratives. As the grandson of a curandera , or healer , Sahagun calls his artmaking "a mystical instrument" that forges a spiritual connection to heal wounds of conquest, colonization and capitalism. Upcoming first Fridays: Sept. 1 , Oct. 6 and Nov. 3 . Every first Friday, more than a dozen artists atopen their studio doors to visitors., a new addition to the gallery space, is a collection of drawings, sculptures and mixed-media artwork bycentered on Latinx narratives. As the grandson of a, Sahagun calls his artmaking "a mystical instrument" that forges a spiritual connection to heal wounds of conquest, colonization and capitalism. Upcoming first Fridays:and

Public Art | A bright purple mural celebrating Latinx heritage now stretches across a wall along Coxe Ave., near downtown. The artwork, titled "Eres Un Orgullo Latino" (which means "You Are Latin Pride"), was designed and painted by Leslie Reynalte-Llanco as part of Buncombe County's Creative Equity Mural Project.



VIBRANT FESTIVALS AND CULTURAL EVENTS

Event | The first Beer City Comic Con makes its debut at Harrah's Cherokee Center downtown Sept. 29-Oct. 1 . The weekend-long event invites comics fans and sci-fi enthusiasts of all ages to "get your nerd on" with a variety of panel discussions, seminars, contests, and more. Planned topics include "neurodiversity as a superpower" and "the biology of Star Wars."

Festival | Ya'll means all in Asheville. This year's Blue Ridge Pride festival kicks off the morning of Sept. 30 with a procession through downtown, culminating in a day-long celebration in Pack Square Park. The annual free event features musical acts, food trucks and dozens of vendors. Ya'll means all in Asheville. This year'sfestival kicks off the morning ofwith a procession through downtown, culminating in a day-long celebration in Pack Square Park. The annual free event features musical acts, food trucks and dozens of vendors.

Festival | Burial Beer Co. hosts its premiere event, Burnpile , at its Forestry Camp Facility on Oct. 14 . The annual beer and music festival includes a full-day concert alongside a tasting experience from a diverse lineup of more than 50 of the country's best breweries. This year's lineup features Deer Tick, S.G. Goodman, and MJ Lenderman. Burial Beer Co. hosts its premiere event,, at its Forestry Camp Facility on. The annual beer and music festival includes a full-day concert alongside a tasting experience from a diverse lineup of more than 50 of the country's best breweries. This year's lineup features Deer Tick, S.G. Goodman, and MJ Lenderman.

Festival | This year's LEAF Festival ( Oct. 19-22 ) pays homage to first nations, indigenous and Latinx communities, centered around the theme of "Legends of the Americas." The three-day music festival at Lake Eden in Black Mountain features a lineup of renowned musicians and performers, including Halluci Nation, Martha Redbone and Son Rompe Pera . This year's) pays homage to first nations, indigenous and Latinx communities, centered around the theme of "Legends of the Americas." The three-day music festival at Lake Eden in Black Mountain features a lineup of renowned musicians and performers, including Halluci Nation, Martha Redbone and

SOUND AND COLOR TAKE CENTER STAGE

Shows | An unforgettable season of diverse and captivating shows will light up the marquee at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts this fall. The lineup features an array of unique national and international touring acts, sure to delight and captivate audiences of all ages.



Theatre | Asheville's local theatre companies offer audiences the opportunity to experience the joy of live performance, with a range of classic and original works.



Other local theatres to check out this fall include NC Stage Company and Asheville Community Theatre. For more fall events and festivals, check out this guide.

SWEET DREAMSCAPES

New Hotel | A bold, daring new boutique hotel is set to join the River Arts District this fall. The Radical is a 70-room contemporary hotel and living art installation that breathes new life into a once abandoned building while preserving beautiful evidence of its past lives. With rebel luxe interiors by Oct. 8, 2023 .



For more information on travel to the Asheville area this season, including weekly color reports, a fall foliage tracking map, and autumn adventure ideas, visit ExploreAsheville.com.

About Asheville

Asheville is where unrivaled natural beauty and bold creative expression meet. Tucked away in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, the city is steps away from some of the world's most biodiverse forests and the tallest peaks in the East. For generations, Asheville has nurtured and inspired a compassionate community that's deeply rooted and ever evolving – just like the ancient French Broad River that runs through it.

