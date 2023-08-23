Insider Announces Shreyas Doshi, Product Pioneer for Stripe, Google, Yahoo, and Twitter, to Join Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider — the #1 marketing platform for delivering individualized, cross-channel customer experiences — today announced that Shreyas Doshi joins the company's advisory board. Doshi brings a wealth of product experience and expertise to the Insider team, having been a leading product visionary and category creator for over 15 years.

Known for his mastery of product innovation, Doshi has spent his 15+ year career leading some of the world's best-known brands to develop category-creating products and innovative solutions. He is arguably best known for leading Stripe's earliest and most successful products — including Stripe Connect and Stripe Terminal. Doshi is also credited for helping to define and grow Stripe's Product Management function from its earliest days.

Earlier in his career, Doshi led and grew several well-known products and teams, including at Twitter, Yahoo, and Google, where he led a number of key product areas for Google AdWords.

With his proven track record, Doshi's expertise will ensure that Insider is best positioned to continue developing their industry-leading product with cutting-edge features that anticipate marketers' needs before they arise. Doshi will help Insider ensure that their platform delivers customers the best possible ROI, to become the most effective, efficient, and powerful MarTech stack. Insider's mission is to help brands deliver unforgettable, individualized experiences that customers love, while helping marketing leaders simplify and consolidate the Customer Experience tech stack into a single powerful platform that delivers the fastest Time To Value (TTV).

Doshi's appointment is timely following Insider's placement as the # 6 Best Software Product in the world, according to G2. Insider is also recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2022 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment .

Insider's commitment to building a leading product was also highlighted earlier this year, when the company announced their most recent investment of up to $105 million to accelerate its M&A strategy, which brings their total investment to $274 million.

"Insider's product and roadmap is one of the most robust I have seen in my career. Their product team is all about pushing the boundaries to remain at the forefront of the industry. What really sets them apart is their commitment to not only respond to customer feedback, but to anticipate marketers' needs before they even arise. This is a skill I recognize from other category creator companies I have worked with, in the past, and I can see that same drive and foresight in the Insider team," said Shreyas Doshi, "I look forward to helping Insider build upon their impressive platform, and contribute my experience and expertise to this talented team. Together, we will redefine the future of the customer experience industry, and I can't wait to see where we can take Insider from here."

"It's difficult to imagine a product leader with more transformative experience than Shreyas. From his time at Google and Stripe, Shreyas has demonstrated how to lead product teams in fast-paced environments," said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider. "We are committed to building the single best platform in the MarTech space. Shreyas' experience and contribution to this mission will be unmatched, with his remarkable track record of category creation at some of the world's most recognized and respected technology companies. His expertise will be invaluable in helping us shape the future of Insider."

Insider has grown rapidly in every corner of the globe and now boasts 1,200+ customers, which include 1/3 of the Fortune Global 500 and some of the world's best-loved brands, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Avon, and CNN.

Earlier in the year, Insider announced the acquisition of MindBehind, a Meta-verified, Conversational Commerce and Messaging Platform, to accelerate its development of conversational solutions. Following the company's first acquisition, Insider is now actively exploring further M&A opportunities in its mission to further enhance its product and roadmap to meet the evolving needs of marketing teams.

About Shreyas Doshi

Shreyas Doshi is a seasoned product marketing leader with over 15 years of experience developing innovative, customer-centric products to meet consumer demand. He is best known for leading product marketing innovation at Stripe, Google, Twitter, and Yahoo. Today, Doshi advises startup founders and executives on product management, leadership, organizational psychology, and strategy. He teaches live courses and occasionally does speaking arrangements.

About Insider

Insider —a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , WhatsApp Commerce , and more.

Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2022 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment . The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world , according to G2's Spring'23 reports . Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and eCommerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.

