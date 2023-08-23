Fay Servicing Donates Backpacks to Children of Military Families Through Operation Homefront

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Servicing, a full-service mortgage company servicing loans for more than 150,000 U.S. homeowners, recently donated more than 1,300 backpacks loaded with school supplies to Operation Homefront, which will distribute the backpacks to military families across the country who are preparing to send their kids back to school this fall.

Fay Servicing is a nationwide, diversified mortgage servicer that provides a full spectrum of services, including loan underwriting, managing payments, and providing loss mitigation services for loans in default. (PRNewsfoto/Fay Servicing, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Fay Servicing recently donated more than 1,300 backpacks loaded with school supplies to Operation Homefront.

Through a collaboration with the company's non-profit, the Fay-Constructive Foundation, Fay Servicing employees generously donated new backpacks while the foundation purchased the school supplies. Over the summer, Fay Servicing employees convened in Tampa, Chicago, and Dallas to help fill the backpacks so that the children of military servicemembers can start the school year successfully.

Operation Homefront's mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they work so hard to protect. The charity's goal is to be the provider of choice for short-term financial relief and recurring family support programs to ensure the long-term empowerment, self-sufficiency, and resiliency of military families.

"Filling the backpacks is a wonderful team event supported by employees in every one of our offices," said Cortney Warren, Executive Vice President at Fay Servicing. "Our staff especially loves writing inspirational notes to the kids to make sure everyone who receives a backpack is able to start the school year feeling good about their educational journey. It's one of our favorite charities to support."

"We are proud to partner with Operation Homefront, as military families make incredible sacrifices to protect our communities," said Fay's Chief People Officer Helen Wilson. "Supporting military families and their children as they prepare to return to school is a great way for our employees to show their appreciation."

For more information on Operation Homefront, please visit www.operationhomefront.org.

About Fay Servicing

Fay Servicing is a nationwide, diversified mortgage servicer that provides a full spectrum of services, including loan underwriting, managing payments, and providing loss mitigation services for loans in default. The company employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is known for its talented staff and uncommonly strong relationships with its 150,000 residential and commercial customers. Fay Servicing is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, IL; Charlotte, NC; and Farmers Branch, TX. For more information, visit www.fayservicing.com.

About The Fay-Constructive Foundation

The Fay-Constructive Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a vehicle for Fay Servicing employees to give back to the communities they call home. Causes supported by the Foundation include expanding access to school supplies, supporting veterans and first responders, and eradicating hunger. The Foundation ensures 100% of contributions goes directly toward charities with zero administrative costs. Over the years, the Fay-Constructive Foundation has supported Wounded Warrior Project, Guitars Over Guns, Meals on Wheels, and My Block, My Hood, My City and many other charities, creating ripples of positive change that reflect the values and community spirit of Fay Servicing employees. For more information, visit www.fayconstructive.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fay Servicing, LLC