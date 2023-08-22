Cartridge World Embraces Revitalization, Digital Investments in First Half of 2023

Leader in Printing Supplies and Solutions Re-Energizes Franchise Owners with Pipeline for Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Renaissance era for Cartridge World America, the leading essential service provider for printing supplies and solutions. During the company's first in-person convention since the pandemic, excitement was in the air as Cartridge World President Greg Carafello opened with an inspiring line: "Today's the day we start over." Carafello also unveiled Cartridge World is building an encouraging pipeline of growth that's sparking a new energy amongst its franchisees.

Carafello has grown with Cartridge World for 20 years, before taking over as President of the company in December 2022. Ever since, Carafello has made it a mission to hone in on the brand's core values of commitment, communication, passion, integrity, and – perhaps most importantly for a company largely based in technology – innovation.

As Cartridge World has shifted from a retail-centric business model to one that's largely focused on contract-based B2B sales, the brand is offering the opportunity for franchise owners to capitalize on a recurring revenue stream. With franchisee support and communication at the forefront, Carafello also launched biweekly newsletters and monthly company Zoom calls, helping provide transparency and instill a trust within the brand.

"From our dedication to selling our unique products and services, to the best technological tools available, we're committed to providing our franchise owners with the means and support they require to make their business successful," Carafello said. "With several upgrades now in place, along with an open line of communication, I'm confident Cartridge World will grow and flourish to its full potential."

Among some of the other revitalized tools introduced to franchise owners: a new website with a fresh look, new customer retention tools (CRM), as well as an updated point of sale (POS) system, all helping simplify the process for franchisees to run a successful business. The company is additionally devoted to perfecting its Executive Office Model, allowing franchise owners and employees to work remotely, without the added costs of potentially expensive storefronts and retail space.

The brand is not only prioritizing the assistance it provides to help franchisees fulfill sales, but also providing the most cost-effective printing services for consumers by way of the brand's signature No Cost Printer Program.

"We understand some of the largest pain points of printing for most businesses is printer cost and maintenance," Carafello said. "Our primary goal with the No Cost Printer Program is to take that stress out of the equation, so that our clients have one less thing to worry about while they concentrate on keeping their own businesses running."

ABOUT CARTRIDGE WORLD:

Cartridge World is a global franchise and for over 20 years, has been one of the world's largest specialty retailers of ink and toner printer cartridges and custom B2B solutions and services. Cartridge World offers home and office customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing through its No Cost Printer Program, providing customers with a printer and all services – including installation, maintenance, and repair – at no cost with the agreement to purchase toner cartridges through Cartridge World. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

