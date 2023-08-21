Trucept Announces 665% Increase In Operating Income

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept has increased operating Income by 166% and 665% for the 3 and 6 months ending June 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year. Trucept has also increased Net Income by 149% and 126% for the 3 and 6 months ending June 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Trucept reduced Operating Expenses by 26% and 18% for the 3 and 6 months ending June 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year.

Trucept has made an investment in Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO). Dalrada has consistently delivered outstanding financial results, which makes this strategic investment particularly attractive for Trucept and its shareholders.

CEO Norman Tipton commented:

"I'm thrilled to announce that Trucept's first half of 2023 has witnessed exceptional financial results. This success stems from our team's unwavering dedication, our diverse service offerings, and the trust our small business partners place in us. It's not just about numbers; it's about the growth stories we're helping to write every day. As we continue into the year, we're driven by our commitment to empowering even more businesses. Thank you for being part of our journey."

Trucept offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services

Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services

Full-Service Payroll

Human Resources and Management

Employee Benefits Administration

Accounting Support

Safety and Risk Management

For additional information, visit www.trucept.com.

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://trucept.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

