OKX Announces Singer and Actor Ali Zafar as Global Web3 Brand Ambassador

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global technology company driving the development of Web3, today announced that renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has joined as its global Web3 brand ambassador.

Under the partnership, Zafar will participate in a number of OKX events and experiences as part of OKX's global Web3 campaign, with a focus on South Asia and the Middle East.

Ali Zafar said: "I am delighted to team up with OKX. More than ever, actors and musicians around the world are using Web3 to interact with fans in more direct and accessible ways. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Web3 and blockchain technology will increasingly become critical tools that empower creators to tell stories and share their vision. The technology is transforming the way we create, experience and distribute music and other arts, and allows us to curate experiences for a wider audience than ever before."

The partnership with Zafar follows OKX's "The System Needs a Rewrite" global brand campaign, which advocates for a new Web3-enabled paradigm to replace existing centralized systems. OKX's expanded Web3 offerings include: OKX Wallet , DEX Aggregator and NFT Marketplace .

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Introducing a premier artist of Ali's caliber as our global Web3 ambassador is a fantastic milestone for OKX. With a global following and an incredible and dedicated fanbase in the South Asia and Middle East regions, Ali can help OKX bring its innovative Web3 products to new audiences everywhere. The transformative nature of Web3 technology is enormous and it has the potential to be bigger than the internet and social media. With Ali on our team, the sky's the limit on what we can achieve together."

About Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is an unparalleled entertainment figure, celebrated as one of the most versatile and captivating artists of contemporary times. Beyond his trailblazing roles as an actor and producer, he shines as an exceptional singer, songwriter, music producer, and dynamic live performer.

His extraordinary journey is marked by numerous chart-topping albums, singles, and blockbusters that have solidified his status as a true success story. The release of his debut album "Huqa Pani" in 2003 shattered records, selling an astonishing 5 million copies within days. His recent hit "Jhoom" holds the distinction of inspiring the highest number of Instagram reels, with 1.8 million enthusiastic fans creating videos of them lip-syncing and dancing to the song. Notably, Zafar's contributions extend to the creation of smash-hit singles and Pakistan's non-Eid holiday blockbuster "Teefa in Trouble."

Pioneering across borders, Zafar made history as the lead actor in seven Bollywood films, collecting numerous accolades, including the Stardust Award for "Best Debut." His exceptional talents have garnered a multitude of awards, including the prestigious "Pride of Performance" honor from the Government of Pakistan. Ali Zafar's journey through the entertainment realm is a testament to his unmatched artistry and enduring impact.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 50 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet Includeswhich allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases.

DEX : A cross-chain decentralized exchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available. : A cross-chainexchange which aggregates nearly 200 other DEXs, with 200,000+ coins on more than 10 blockchains available.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains. : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

