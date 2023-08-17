NULASTIN® Reveals The Secret To Stronger, Anchored Hair

Learn about Elastaplex® Technology and why you should give your hair a tug

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the science-backed leading hair care brand has shaken up the marketplace with their groundbreaking Elastaplex® Technology. Known best for their cult favorite HAIR, LASH, and BROW follicle fortifying serums, the industry titan has become a household name with science backed formulas that guarantee results, going so far as to offer a 100% lifetime performance guarantee.

A powerful ingredient that will surely become a beauty buzz word amongst industry insiders and consumers alike, Elastin is one of the most important proteins in your body. A stretchy protein resembling a rubber band — it can stretch out (extend) and shrink back (recoil), nurturing the elasticity of both skin and hair follicle roots for a visibly youthful appearance.

Unlike competitors in the hair solution space, NULASTIN harnesses elastin in a unique blend of active ingredients to fortify hair follicles, keeping the hair anchored in place while supporting the body's natural growth cycle. The process involves combining ethically sourced DNA proteins with key biological ingredients to support healthy hair follicle performance.

A concentrated supply of elastin surrounds hair follicles, creating an envelope around the hair "bulb" protecting it from premature shedding. With daily use of NULASTIN, hair will be naturally replenished and fortified at the root, firmly anchoring hair to stay in place.

"Our formula is the only hair enhancement product that supports the body's ability to anchor the hair follicle "bulb" to the elastin root system, delivering stronger, fuller looking lashes, brows and hair. It's designed with bio-identical human proteins, making it suitable for all skin types, and features 5 key ingredients that target all stages of the hair growth cycle," said Leah Garcia, NULASTIN Founder and CEO. "Our system is critical for nourishing hair follicles, allowing your hair to grow naturally longer and stronger. Our bodies stop producing elastin as we age, which is why we need to replenish it. NULASTIN is the ONLY product on the market with Elastaplex® Technology that focuses on this hair shedding concern."

Curious about your own elastin envelope and root system? Garcia recommends giving your hair, lashes, or brows a tug, advising that tugging or combing tangles should not rip or remove your hairs without a bit of force. If you feel resistance, your follicles are likely in good shape. If not? It's time to try NULASTIN.

NULASTIN®, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado is the original, undisputed leader in helping people look and feel their best through novel elastin replenishment. The women-owned business is redefining what it means to be a beauty brand by focusing on performance-driven, scientifically backed, ethically derived results.

