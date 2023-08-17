Momentive Performance Materials Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Report Includes Company's Progress Toward Reaching 2025 Sustainability Goals, Delivering Solutions For a Sustainable World™

NISKAYUNA, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (Momentive) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting many of the company's innovative solutions contributing to a more sustainable future, and its progress toward achieving 2025 Sustainability Goals.

Momentive Performance Materials (PRNewswire)

"Sustainability is core to everything we do at Momentive," said Sam Conzone , Momentive President & CEO, PhD.

"Sustainability is core to everything we do at Momentive," said Sam Conzone, Momentive President & CEO, PhD. "This is why Solutions for a Sustainable World™ is our tagline. We are delivering solutions that not only improve and strengthen our customers' products, but also empower them to perform more sustainably. Our relentless dedication to sustainable product-based innovation will help society evolve while reducing our impacts on the planet."

The Report provides an overview of the company and its sustainability journey, and highlights Momentive's recent commitment to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2021, this report also demonstrates Momentive's commitment to upholding the UNGC's Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption, working within their sphere of influence to encourage broader support. This is Momentive's third Communication on Progress (COP) indicating the company's activities and management systems in support of the UNGC principles. Similar to previous publications, the 2022 report contains three sections that connect directly to the company's 2025 Sustainability Goals.

Our People

Momentive's People – more than 5,000 spread across 40-plus locations in 20 countries – drive change. The innovative spirit of the Momentive team sparks new ideas that improve lives. Sustainability is embedded in how they think and act, including the company's culture grounded in safety and sustainability, and commitment to a more inclusive future. Highlights include:

Improving 16% toward goal of 27% gender diversity;

Sponsoring 6 Women@Momentive chapters around the world; and

Building a safety culture, with campaigns and events that engage employees, families, and local communities.

Our Products

Momentive's technology organization, spread across nine primary sites, is fueled by People, Processes, and Culture, which together drive Innovation for their Customers. In 2022, 79 percent of new product sales delivered sustainability improvements – exceeding the goal of 75 percent three years earlier than the 2025 target. Highlights include:

Introducing 64 new products (NPIs) to market, enabling sustainability in megatrends like e-mobility, beauty and personal care, agriculture, digitization and healthcare; and

Establishing a portfolio sustainability assessment (PSA) tool to evaluate and score the impact of products throughout their life cycles.

Our Planet

Momentive's tagline is Solutions for a Sustainable World™, and they enable this in everything they do. The company's aim is to have impact today, while protecting the world for the future. In 2020, Momentive set 2025 goals to:

Reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas, solid waste and hazardous waste by 25 percent ;

Achieve 50 percent renewable electricity supply ;

Reduce water consumption by 10 percent ; and

Earn a Platinum EcoVadis supply chain score.

Highlights toward reaching these goals include:

Enhancing the company's environmental footprint reduction from base year 2019 through continued progress on site-based sustainability plans;

Decreasing total waste generated more than 30 percent from baseline;

Recycling more than 95 percent of water;

Obtaining 22 percent of energy from renewable sources, a 4 percent year-over-year increase; and

Earning a Gold EcoVadis supply chain rating, putting Momentive in the top 5% in the chemical manufacturing industry.

"In 2022, we made great progress on sustainability commitments, which is a testament to the impact of our strategy, our people, and our ability to collaborate with stakeholders internally and externally," said Conzone. "As a global corporate citizen, it is our duty to continually evolve on our journey forward. Momentive will continue to drive innovations that deliver Solutions for a Sustainable World™, that align with our 2025 Sustainability Goals, that solve our customers' challenges, and that help protect our planet for years to come."

To read Momentive's full Sustainability Report, and to learn more about Sustainability at Momentive, visit Momentive's Sustainability Report | Momentive.

About Momentive

Momentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. The company delivers solutions designed to help propel their customers' products forward—products that have a profound impact on all aspects of life, from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive aims to create a more sustainable future. Their vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicones and specialty solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, healthcare, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more. Watch their latest company video for a deeper look at what they do.

Headquartered in Niskayuna, New York, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company, is one of the world's largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives.

